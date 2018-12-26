Get More If Then Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to If Then Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

On today’s show, hosts April Glaser and Will Oremus will talk reader mail! The hosts take a look at some of your questions and comments, in particular about how your relationship to technology and social media has changed in a year that has been tumultuous for tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

Then, they’ll talk about cybersecurity, hacks, and the sometimes bizarre legal battles that ensue after a big data theft. They’ll be joined by Josephine Wolff, a professor of public policy at Rochester Institute of Technology and the author of You’ll See This Message When It Is Too Late: The Legal and Economic Aftermath of Cybersecurity Breaches. They’ll talk to her about some of the most significant breaches in the last decade, how the companies holding that information have been held accountable, and what it means for the everyday user who just wants to shop at Target.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

