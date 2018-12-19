Future Tense Newsletter: Info Wars

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by RomoloTavani/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

In order to keep its information up to date and factually correct, Wikipedia has installed significant guardrails to protect most pages against entry-level vandalism. (No, Paul Ryan is not a literal invertebrate.) It’s a precaution that’s become even more crucial to protect against misinformation with the rise of Alexa, Siri, Google’s Knowledge Graph infoboxes, and many other third parties that pull data from Wikipedia’s pages to answer user queries.

However, facing more advanced cases of vandalism and hackery, members of the Wikipedia community recently decided to exercise what has been dubbed the “nuclear option”: restricting some of the superpowers once held by its administrators. Stephen Harrison reports on the internal debate at Wikipedia over how to respond to misinformation—and how those responses will change both the editor and the reader experience.

Elsewhere on Slate, we’ve been covering the new revelations about Russian digital disinformation campaigns. Joshua A. Geltzer explains how two recent Senate Intelligence Committee reports detailing Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election and more should serve as an indictment of the White House’s inaction on disinformation. Slate’s April Glaser also dove into the reports and wrote about how their details show a fuller, uglier picture of how Russian agents specifically targeted black Americans in an attempt to sow political discord.

Other things we read between watching Congress blow its last chance to save net neutrality:

Love machines: Though the Fourth International Congress of Love and Sex With Robots may have been fairly canceled, Marina Adshade argues that we need more academic conferences about robots, love, and sex—and that our reticence over talking about the topic is preventing us from preparing for an inevitable future.

Kitchen confidential: Sarah Taber explains how President Donald Trump’s immigration policies may be undermining our food safety and security—and what we should be doing to prevent the next big foodborne illness outbreak.

Apocalyptica: The Top 10 science papers of 2018 describe a future of climate disaster, mass extinction, growing garbage patches, and high death tolls. Daniel Engber takes a look at the grim assembly and how they suggest a much darker future than year-end lists past.

Move over, Dogecoin: Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson recently suggested that the federal government could fund the construction of Trump’s proposed border wall with “WallCoin.” Aaron Mak investigates.

Not so hidden figures: Read a recap of Future Tense’s Dec. 11 event featuring female leaders in aerospace to discussing the advances women have made in the industry, the challenges that they and other underrepresented groups still face, and the lessons that Silicon Valley could learn from their more gender-forward STEM field.

No virtual record stores: A federal court recently ruled that it’s illegal to resell your previously purchased digital. Cullen Seltzer explains what that means for your iTunes library.

Surveilling the Swifties: Aaron Mak writes about the legal questions surrounding the revelation that Taylor Swift’s security team used facial recognition technology at her May Rose Bowl show to identify her stalkers in the crowd.

