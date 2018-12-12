Future Tense Newsletter: Please Stop Hurling Electric Scooters Into Bodies of Water

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo/Slate. Photo by Bird.

As electric scooters continue to roll into cities, a particular problem has emerged. Or, rather, submerged: People keep throwing them into bodies of water. In October alone, cleanup crews in Oakland, California, fished more than 60 of them out of Lake Merritt in what was called a “crisis” for the wildlife refuge. For these underwater Birds, Limes, and other e-scooters aren’t just a matter of lost wheels. They also pose a serious environmental threat: corroding batteries that can seep toxic compounds into these waterways. April Glaser reports on where these sunken scooters are turning up, and how local communities have been reacting. On dry land, these popular new modes of transport haven’t been doing a good job of avoiding controversy either. Stephen Zoepf, Bryan Casey, and J. Christian Gerdes explain how scooter companies and regulators came to be at each other’s throats—and how both can do better.

Elsewhere on Future Tense, we’ve been covering the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China. DigiChina’s Graham Webster speculates on what last week’s arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer by Canadian authorities could mean for the U.S.-China trade war. And New America’s Sharon E. Burke and Rachel Zimmerman tell us about the next big resource that may determine the new geopolitical hot spots as competition heats up between the two superpowers (hint: it’s not oil).

Here comes the sun: By 2020, California will require that most new homes be built with solar panels, a move that shows how the state is taking the lead in forward-thinking environmental policies, as Jennifer Kang explains.

You’ve got mail: Mia Armstrong follows the paper trail of a new mail system being used by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections that routes letters, postcards, and photos sent to incarcerated people through a digital scanning company. The results are … not good.

Watchmen: You still have the right to remain silent, and now, a federal judge has ruled, you also have the right to record the police—even secretly. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern explains how the decision represents a big win for First Amendment protections and police accountability.

Getting a gig: Would-be gig workers with criminal records are often stymied by vague background check policies from on-demand companies like Uber and Lyft.

Grandstanding illiteracy: Tuesday’s congressional hearing grilling Google CEO Sundar Pichai featured a lot of confused representatives. Will Oremus explains that their bewilderment over how the tech company works underscores the need for Congress to regulate it.

Currency: Sara Nasser looks at how the volatility in the value of the Turkish lira has led some Turks to begin investing and trading in cryptocurrencies instead.

