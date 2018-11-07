Secret History of the Future

Infinite Scroll

Tables of contents, indexes, and encyclopedias were invented to let us keep up with a deluge of information. What new inventions can help us today?

By

Listen to Secret History of the Future via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

Our distant ancestors often felt overloaded by information. (“Have you read Cicero’s latest speech?” “I don’t have time!”) Throughout history we’ve invented shortcuts like tables of contents, indexes, book reviews, and encyclopedias. What technological solutions might help us cope with the information overload we experience today? Guests include: Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack, and Nathan Jurgenson, Snapchat sociologist.

Email: secrethistory@slate.com

Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Internet Podcasts