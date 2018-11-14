Future Tense Newsletter: Fanning Future Flames

A helicopter drops water on a burning ridge east of Paradise, California on Sunday. Josh Edelson/Getty Images

This weekend, President Trump tweeted about the cataclysmic wildfires still raging in California, blaming the devastation on “gross mismanagement of the forests.” This isn’t the first time Trump has faulted “mismanagement” for these kinds of deadly blazes. And his administration seems to think opening up forests for more logging will stop the burning. But, as environmental historian and wildfire expert Stephen J. Pyne writes, the president’s finger-pointing here is either ignorance or willful misdirection. He explains why logging is “more often a cause of fires than a cure,” and what kind of management might actually help us better survive alongside these cyclical blazes.

Elsewhere on Slate, we’ve been covering other aspects of the California wildfires. Sofie Werthan wrote about how smoke from the deadly Camp Fire is severely worsening the air quality throughout the state. Professional firefighter Stephen D. Fillmore explains how today’s wildfires are different from the wildfires he fought in decades past—and what that means for prevention. And Alexander C. Kaufman writes about how the Democrat’s “blue wave” in the midterms probably won’t translate to a radical transformation of fossil fuel and climate change policy.

Other things we read between browsing the Apple Store on Amazon:

Back from the future: Edgardo Cortés and Lawrence Norden reported on how fallout from the Russian interference in the 2016 election might give us changes that will make our 2020 voting machines more secure than ever.

The tech to end all war: Ahead of Armistice Day, Priya Satia wrote about how the novel technologies and strategies developed on the Middle Eastern front of World War I profoundly changed the way we fight.

Blazing your data: Canada’s primary postal operator recently admitted that a massive privacy exposed sensitive information from hundreds of cannabis buyers. Jennifer Kang gave us the blunt rundown of the fallout.

No spin zones: Mia Armstrong covered how colleges and universities have been responding to the surge of electric scooter use—and scooter-related injuries—on campuses, and why students love to ride nonetheless.

Watching the watchmen: Aaron Mak covers the allegations that Facebook failed to properly monitor and oversee how some hardware manufacturers handled the personal data from hundreds of millions of users.

Black markets: Rachel Nuwer explains how clandestine sellers are circumventing restrictions on the sale of illegally poached animal parts for traditional Chinese medicine.

Trolls trolling trolls?: April Glaser describes how the latest propaganda campaign busted by Facebook may have been the work of trolls impersonating Russian trolls.

