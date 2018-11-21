Future Tense Newsletter: Privacy’s New Colossus

A view of the Comcast offices in Philadelphia. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Once upon a time, back in 2016, the Federal Communications Commission passed thoughtful, forward-thinking rules aimed at protecting customers against unknown and unexpected uses of their private information by their broadband providers. (Think Comcast, Time Warner, Verizon Fios, Cox, and others, and all the detailed info they have on each subscriber’s browsing habits—and how much that info might be worth to third parties.) Though the public supported the rules, Congress soon overturned them. But, as Eric Null writes, that doesn’t mean the fight for consumer broadband privacy is over. He explains how states and localities—including, most recently, New York City—have been stepping in to introduce their version of these consumer protections, and how broadband providers have been trying to pre-empt them.

Elsewhere on Future Tense, we’ve been writing about other issues related to digital privacy and cybersecurity. Jennifer Kang covers the recent revelation that Japan’s new cybersecurity head (who also oversees the 2020 Tokyo Olympics) has never used a computer. Mia Armstrong examines how China is exporting high-tech tools to help other authoritarian countries monitor citizens. And Justin Sherman examines how easy it is for malicious actors, including states like Russia and China, to exploit security weaknesses and effectively hijack the internet.

Other things we read between watching climate change in real time:

Smoke ’em if you’ve got ’em: The FDA recently announced sweeping new regulations on e-cigarettes, flavored cigars, and menthol cigarettes. Jacob Grier argues the agency seems to be overreacting to a teen vaping “epidemic” that doesn’t really exist.

Alexa, call 911: Can Alexa serve as a witness in a murder trial? That’s the hope of some law enforcement officials. But as Andrew Guthrie Ferguson explains, Amazon and other tech companies are pushing back against requests for their smart devices’ digital info.

Mapping the past: Erica X Eisen explains a new project that has historians using facial recognition software to help give names to the millions of unidentified faces in Civil War–era photographs.

Unnatural selection: Advancements in cloning technology may allow us to resurrect extinct species, such as the Northern White Rhino. Torill Kornfeldt asks: Should we?

The people’s court: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced plans to create an independent body to weigh in on appeals about what speech is acceptable on the platform. Thomas Kadri explains how the idea might prove to be a “quasi-constitutional moment” for the company—depending on how much power the Supreme Court–like idea gets.

User error: Marc Canellas looks back on the flurry of Election Day voting machine woes and finds many of the problems stemmed not from cyberattacks or foreign intrusion, but from aging and confusing voting infrastructure.

Events:

Join Future Tense in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 4 for a conversation with Anne-Marie Slaughter and Tim Wu, author of the new book The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age, about the dangers corporate concentration pose for democracy. You can RSVP here.

Then, that evening, join us for a screening of People’s Republic of Desire, the 2018 SXSW Grand Jury Award–winning documentary that shows viewers the darker side of China’s booming live-streaming culture. After the movie, we’ll be hosting a conversation with director and Future Tense fellow Hao Wu. RSVP to attend here.

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University.