Facebook Went Down for a Lot of Users on Monday

Facebook users in the Western Hemisphere began reporting issues at around 1 p.m. EST. Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook appears to have suffered a widespread outage on Monday. The site began experiencing issues at around 1 p.m. EST, according to the website Down Detector.

Users who tried to visit the site were greeted by a “Sorry, something went wrong” error message. The Facebook app and Messenger service were also not functioning.

An outage map from Down Detector indicates that the issue primarily affected users in the Western Hemisphere, and was the most severe in the Northeast U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Chile.

Some users began regaining service at around 1:30 p.m., though many are still reporting that the site is down for them.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This post will be updated as we learn more about Monday’s outage.