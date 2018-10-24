Secret History of the Future

VR or It Didn’t Happen

The Victorians used plaster casts to preserve important artifacts in 3D. Can virtual reality do the same for us?

By

In the Victorian era, plaster casts became a way to preserve important artifacts in 3D. Now, virtual reality promises to preserve places and experiences. But who decides what gets preserved? And is the technology an accurate re-creation of the experience, or does it fool us into thinking we’ve encountered the real thing when we’ve done nothing of the sort? Guests include Jaron Lanier, VR pioneer; Nonny de la Peña, VR artist; and Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

