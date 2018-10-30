Everything Apple Unveiled at Its New York Event, Including the First MacBook Air in Eight Years

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents new products, including new Macbook laptops. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Apple held a media event on Tuesday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to reveal a new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. Major updates for the Air and the mini have been a long time coming. This is the first time that Apple has redesigned the Air since 2010, and the first time it’s significantly updated the mini since 2014. These hardware launches couldn’t have come soon enough for Apple: Last quarter, its personal computer sales were the lowest they’ve been since 2010.

The new MacBook Air has been slimmed down from its already-svelte predecessor, and is now 10 percent thinner and a quarter-of-a-pound lighter, at 2.71 pounds. It has a 13.3-inch screen, the same size as previous models, but now features a Retina display with 2,732-by-1,536 resolution. The laptop also has two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Much like the MacBook Pro released last year, the revamped MacBook Air has Touch ID capabilities for logging in and a T2 security chip. However, unlike the Pro, the Air does not have a touch bar—an omission that will probably upset no one. Apple also introduced the device as the “greenest MacBook ever,” as it is constructed entirely out of recycled aluminum. The base model has 128GB of storage and a 1.6GHz Core 15. It goes on sale Tuesday at $1,199.

The new iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, slightly larger than the 10.5-inch model that was released in 2017. Apple is doing away with the home button on this latest Pro in favor of Face ID for logging in, which also allows for slimmer bezels on the side. Like the last few generations of iPhones, the device also has no headphone jack, and now has a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. The Pro runs on an A12X Bionic chip, the successor to the A12 chips in the iPhone XS. Accessories include a Pencil stylus and a protective case that also functions as a keyboard. The maximum storage for the device is 1TB. You can buy the 11-inch model for $799 and the 12.9-inch model for $999 starting on November 7.

The main upgrade for the new Mac mini is its quad-core 8th Gen Intel processor, a step up from the 4th Gen Intel Core i5 dual-core processor in the 2014 model. It now has up to 2TB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a T2 security chip. The mini will also be constructed entirely out of recycled aluminum, and has four USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. You can buy the base model for $799 starting on November 7.