How Hate Online Leads to Violence Offline

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser speak with research Pablo Ortellado to look further into the presidential election in Brazil and how tech played a role. On Sunday, the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro was elected president, and many have attributed his victory to misinformation that spread like wildfire through WhatsApp in the months leading up to the election.

And it’s time again for more gadgets. Apple unveiled a new series of gizmos on Tuesday in Brooklyn: There were big changes to the iPad, Macbook Air, and Mac Mini.

The hosts are also joined by Joan Donovan, a lead researcher at Data & Society, who focuses on how hate groups congregate on social media. This conversation, sadly, comes following the horrific terrorist attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend. The shooter, Robert Bowers, had been an active user of the free-speech–centric social media platform Gab that has become a kind of digital playpen for neo-Nazi and white supremacists since forming in 2016. Gab went offline Sunday night.

5:43 - Interview with Pablo Ortellado

15:11 - Interview with Joan Donovan

33:41 - Don’t Close My Tabs

Stories discussed on the show:

• Slate: “Apple Finally Released New Macs. But It Really Wants You to Buy an iPad Pro.”

• The New York Times: “Fake News Is Poisoning Brazilian Politics. WhatsApp Can Stop It.”

• Slate: The Synagogue Shooter’s Social Media Platform Is in Peril—Because Its Hate-Speech-Friendly Policy Is Morally Bankrupt

• Slate: “The Pipe Bomb Suspect Appears To Have Made Death Threats.

Twitter Saw No Problem.”

• Slate: “The Google X Executive Accused of Sexual Harassment Has Now Resigned”

Don’t Close My Tabs:

The New York Times: “How Google Protected Andy Rubin, the ‘Father of Android’ ”

Frontline: “The Facebook Dilemma (Part One)”

