Future Tense Newsletter: Lab-Grown Chicken of the Sea

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Magon/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Vichailao/iStock/Getty Images Plus, and Toguro/Wikipedia.

Greetings, Future Tensers,

Although innovations in lab-grown meat may be developing at a rapid pace, there’s a brawl brewing between these new startups and the livestock industry over what can and cannot be called meat when it hits shopping-market shelves. But, as Walter G. Johnson wrote for us this week, a particular set of regulatory quirks may leave one part of this burgeoning market unscathed: lab-grown seafood. He explores why the two similar products may end up with very different regulations—and what that might mean for the family dinner tables of the future.

Elsewhere on Future Tense, we’ve been obsessing over pandemics past and future. Bina Venkataraman wrote on how the practice of forced quarantine—a practice that’s been around for centuries—may do more harm than good. Rachel Withers examined the history behind the misnomer of the Spanish Flu and why the geopolitics of World War I got the Spaniards blamed for the infamous 1918 outbreak. And Mia Armstrong interviewed Sonia Shah, author of Pandemic: Tracking Contagions, From Cholera to Ebola and Beyond, asking her what we have and haven’t learned in 100 years of fighting infections and how prepared we really are for the next big pandemic.

Other things we read while trying to make it as professional Twitch streamers:

Bringing pop-ups to a knife fight: Josephine Wolff speculates on the U.S. government’s plans to use text messages, emails, and pop-up windows to warn Russian operatives meddling in the midterm elections that they’re being watched.

Blood money? How will Silicon Valley react to the Khashoggi murder? Though Saudi Arabia has poured billions into tech companies, including Uber, DoorDash, and Slack, Charles Kenny argues the firms could live up to Silicon Valley’s lofty “do the right thing” rhetoric and refuse to accept the tainted cash.

A real-life Russian troll: On Friday, the Department of Justice charged Russian national Elena Khusyaynova with conspiracy to defraud the United States for her role in “information warfare” related to the upcoming midterms. Aaron Mak gives us the rundown of what we know about Khusyaynova and her part in the mysterious “Project Lakhta.”

Vanishing act: When Hawaiians woke up in the aftermath of Hurricane Walaka, they discovered one of their remote northwestern atolls was short one island. Chris D’Angelo explains how events like this might become more frequent as ocean temperatures rise and storms become stronger.

Video killed the advertising star: Will Oremus argues that the recent lawsuit alleging that Facebook intentionally misled publishers as to how many people were watching their videos—the big lie over “pivot to video”—might mask deeper issues within Facebook.

Testing Godwin’s law: The creator of Godwin’s law interviews David Simon about Nazis on Twitter and who should get to regulate speech online.

Running on empty: Alex Steffen explains how the clean-energy sector finally seems poised to overtake the fossil fuel industry—and discusses whether the next election could challenge the Trump administration’s refusal to embrace renewables.

Events:

Join Future Tense in D.C. tomorrow., Oct. 25, for a happy hour conversation exploring the legacy of the Spanish flu and whether, 100 years later, we’re ready for the next pandemic. You can RSVP here.

Practicing our meditation skills,

Anthony Nguyen

For Future Tense

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University.