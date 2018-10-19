Christopher Krebs, undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security’s National Protection and Programs Directorate, testifies during a Senate committee hearing about election cybersecurity on Friday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Department of Justice has accused Russians working for an ally of Vladimir Putin of waging an “information warfare” campaign to interfere in the midterm elections, according to the New York Times.

On Friday, federal prosecutors announced they had charged 44-year-old Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova with playing a leading role in a campaign—dubbed “Project Lakhta,” according to the Washington Post—to divide the country on behalf of a close ally of Putin. Khusyaynova, prosecutors allege, was part of an effort to “to spread distrust towards candidates for U.S. political office and the U.S. political system.”

According to prosecutors, Khusyaynova managed the finances of the campaign, which was funded with millions from two companies owned by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, an oligarch and one of the Russians indicted for interfering in the 2016 presidential election. She allegedly paid activists to foment discord and bankrolled the purchase of social media ads and domain names to sow division among the American electorate online.

According to the Times:

The conspirators seized on divisions in American politics, prosecutors said, including immigration, guns, race relations, women and even the debate over the protests by National Football League players during the national anthem. They adopted a variety of ideological perspectives, writing on varied topics and from opposing views, prosecutors said.

Khusyaynova was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States. The charge marks the first time prosecutors have brought a criminal case against Russians, or any outside group, accusing them of interfering in the upcoming midterm elections. U.S. officials have warned of the threat repeatedly.

In February, Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals—including Prigozhin—and three Russian companies for their role in meddling in the 2016 presidential election. In July, the Department of Justice indicted 12 Russian intelligence operatives for hacking Democratic Party and state election infrastructure organs to interfere in the election

According to the Post, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had recently warned of “ongoing campaigns” by Russia, China, and Iran to interfere with the upcoming midterms. The midterms are less than three weeks away.