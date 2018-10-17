Listen to the Secret History of the Future

Get More Secret History of the Future Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Secret History of the Future Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Secret History of the Future via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In 1714, British Parliament offered a huge cash prize to anyone who could find a way to determine longitude at sea. And it worked, sort of—several decades later. Are modern contests like the DARPA challenges and the X Prize an effective way to spur technological innovation? Guests include: Dava Sobel, author of Longitude.

Email: secrethistory@slate.com

Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.