Secret History of the Future

A Clock in the Sky

In 1714, the British government offered a huge prize for a way to determine longitude at sea. Can prizes spur innovation today?

By

Listen to the Secret History of the Future

Listen to Secret History of the Future via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

In 1714, British Parliament offered a huge cash prize to anyone who could find a way to determine longitude at sea. And it worked, sort of—several decades later. Are modern contests like the DARPA challenges and the X Prize an effective way to spur technological innovation? Guests include: Dava Sobel, author of Longitude.

Email: secrethistory@slate.com

Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.

History Podcasts Research