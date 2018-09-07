Money for nothing? joebelanger/Thinkstock

What if every month, every American received a direct deposit of thousands of dollars from the government, with no strings attached?

That’s the idea behind universal basic income, a growing and fiercely debated movement to give every citizen a stipend for living. It’s a concept that’s attracted a diverse following: Silicon Valley tech titans, libertarians, socialists, economists, and governments across continents have all voiced interest in different forms of this unconditional cash. Some tout it as a simple way to give citizens a floor to stand on in tumultuous times, others as our long-sought dividend for living in a time when technology will free most of us from labor.

But could UBI ever take off in the United States, considering how much our cultural ethos is wrapped up in the idea of “earning a living” and how much of our individual sense of worth is tied to our labor?

