Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the new iPhone models. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Apple held a product launch event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Along with a sneak peak at the Apple Watch Series 4, CEO Tim Cook and his deputies unveiled three new smartphones: the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR.

The XS and XS Max are the higher-end models, while the XR is a (sort of) budget option. A bevy of rumors and leaks had been swirling around the yet-to-be-released devices over the past few weeks, and Apple’s launch event now gives us a clearer sense of their specs and features.

Here’s a rundown of what we know about the new iPhones:

iPhone XS

Price: $999

Release Date: September 21

Screen: 5.8 inches, OLED display

Capacity: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

Colors: Silver, Gold, Space Gray

Features: The XS has a 7-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with telephoto lenses that features a host of new photo-editing capabilities, such as a depth-of-field adjuster.

Its A12 Bionic chip is supposed to allow the phone to process 5 trillion operations per second—the A11 in the iPhone X could only handle 600 billion. The dramatic increase in processing power enables the device to run better graphics, faster Face ID functionality, and more sophisticated augmented reality apps.

During the event, developers showed off a basketball app that can sense whether or not a player has made a shot just by using the camera. The XS also can also host a physical SIM and an eSIM, which allows people to access two different lines on the same phone. Like the Galaxy Note phones, the iPhone XS now also has an IP rating of 68, which means that it can still function after being dropped in a pool or splashed by orange juice. Its battery life is 30 minutes longer than that of the iPhone X.

iPhone XS Max

Price: $1099

Release Date: September 21

Screen: 6.5 inches, OLED

Capacity: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

Colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold

Features: The XS Max has all the same camera and processing doodads as the XS. The main differences between the two are the size and the battery life. For $100 more, the XS Max’s screen is .7 inches bigger and can run an hour longer on a single charge than the XS.

iPhone XR

Price: $749

Release Date: October 26

Screen: 6.1 inches, LCD

Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Colors: Black, Yellow, Coral, Blue, White, Red

Features: The XR is supposed to be the slightly more affordable version of the XS models. It has the same A12 Bionic chip (thus more sophisticated Face ID and augmented reality apps) and dual SIM capabilities.

However, it only has a single rear-facing camera and lacks 3D touch, a feature in other iPhone models that can sense how deeply a user is pressing the screen. And, rather than the XS’s stainless steel frame, the XR instead has an aluminum one. Its battery life is an hour and a half more than that of an iPhone 8.