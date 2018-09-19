Future Tense Newsletter: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Greetings, Future Tensers,

As a millennial, I wholeheartedly embrace the idea of existential dread. But I do find the idea that we might be able to “future-proof” our species—by, say, genetically engineering a smarter human population—somewhat reassuring. It’s an idea that’s gaining support from some philosophers and researchers within the scientific community. Though, as any science-fiction story centered around the idea of creating a “better” human race can tell us, there are innumerable potential pitfalls. Phil Torres describes some of these radical, real-life plans intended to save humanity from future disaster—and their potential for unintended consequences.

Elsewhere on Future Tense, we’ve been covering both public and private surveillance. Jennifer Kang wrote about Facebook’s attempts to use A.I. to fight fake news, and the growing criticism regarding who’s actually behind the company’s fact-checking efforts. April Glaser looked at how the Massachusetts State Police tweeted a screenshot that accidentally revealed their surveillance of left-wing Facebook activist groups. And Mallory Pickett reported on how conservationists are using drones and actual birds strapped with spying devices to catch illegal fishing in international waters.

Other things we read between watching the new show about space bureaucracy:

The perfect storms: Rachel Withers describes how the Weather Channel and other news organizations are adapting augmented reality and video game software to bring simulations of the severity of natural disasters to our living rooms.

Missing movies: Aaron Perzanowski covers the revelation that we don’t actually own the items we purchase from iTunes, and why that shouldn’t surprise us.

Turning the red planet green: While we might be able to terraform Mars, should we? Lucianne Walkowicz explains what we lose if we try to make the planetary neighbor hospitable to humans.

An app for that: Last month, the Food and Drug Administration made waves when it approved the fertility awareness app Natural Cycles as a form of birth control. Nicole Wetsman examines the recent boom of these kinds of apps, and why we shouldn’t trust them just yet.

Pocket change: Apple’s newest iPhones reinforce something we all knew: iPhones aren’t getting any cheaper. Will Oremus dives into the new offerings, and finds the new tech and software inside probably doesn’t warrant the price tag.

R.I.P. @Sweden,

Anthony Nguyen

For Future Tense

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University.