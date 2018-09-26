Future Tense Newsletter: Who Watches the Watchers?

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Between the Equifax data breach and the lobbying against new privacy laws, there’s a growing concern that data brokers are collecting and selling our data largely unchecked. And the “oceans of data” they have on us has greater implications for privacy than just our credit scores. Yet, as Joseph Jerome points out, a recent Senate hearing on safeguarding consumer privacy notably lacked any representative from this shadowy industry. He explains how data brokers’ low profiles may be helping them escape further regulation—and how their “rampant, unchecked data collection” comes at a high cost, especially for the most vulnerable among us.

Elsewhere on Slate, we’ve been covering social media and privacy. Jennifer Kang wrote about California’s move to institute stricter password requirements on “internet of things” devices, and the inherent problems with this kind of legislation. Aussie correspondent Rachel Withers tells us why she’s tired of her country being used as a test dummy by social media tech giants to try out new features. And April Glaser reported on how internet trolls were doxxing Christine Blasey Ford as Twitter stood idly by.

Other things we read between waving goodbye to European memes:

Ballots, not bitcoins: Absentee voting has never been particular easy, especially for those abroad. Aaron Mak looks into West Virginia’s experiment with a blockchain-enabled voting app, which will offer overseas residents in 24 countries the chance to cast digital ballots for November’s mid-term election.

Game never over: Michael Waters explores how virtual memorials in video games help communities—both online and offline—mourn players who died.

DJ SirusXM: April Glaser covers what SiriusXM’s plans to buy music streaming giant Pandora means for artists and listeners.

e-Fahrenheit 451: While some might covet the physical touch that traditional books provide, Pennsylvania inmates may not have a choice anymore. Mia Armstrong explains the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ newly announced ban on direct book donations, and its plan to shift to expensive e-books in order to crack down on contraband.

Can’t touch this: If your decision to buy the new iPhones hinges on the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor, you’re out of luck. Christina Bonnington walks through Apple’s decision to leave the sensor out of its latest generation of phones.

PrimeHome: Amazon’s new, somewhat baffling line of connected products—including an Alexa-controlled wall clock and microwave—show that the company wants to make its way into every room in your house (plus your yard and car), writes Christina Bonnington.

