People wave the Swedish flag in Stockholm, Sweden. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

In December 2011, Sweden handed over the reins of its official Twitter account to a group of unlikely jockeys: its own people. The idea was simple. Each week, a different person would take control of the account, free to tweet about (basically) whatever they wanted. Now, after nearly seven years, 356 curators, and about 200,000 tweets, @sweden’s experiment with democratic social media curation is set to end on Sept. 30.

Known as the Curators of Sweden, the project was carried out by Visit Sweden and the Swedish Institute in order to “show—in practice—that Sweden is an open and democratic country.” Administrators said they would delete tweets only if they violated Swedish law, promoted a brand, or represented a security threat.

And while the idea behind the project was simple, its results were complicated. Tweets from the account, which currently has 146,000 followers, bounced from funny to offensive to informative to mundane, generating international attention along the way. In honor of @sweden’s last tweets, we’ve collected highlights and lowlights of the grand experiment.

June 6, 2018: when a 15-year-old shut down haters of multiculturalism

Maja Cedmert had little tolerance for anonymous profiles with Islamophobic and anti-immigrant comments.

May 15, 2018: that time a former prison officer gave us a glimpse inside Sweden’s criminal justice system

Daniel, who formerly worked at a high-security prison and used only his first name for safety reasons, also dove into topics like abortion and gun ownership.

This is how a cell looks like. Not in the picture is a toilet and sink that for washing and drinking water pic.twitter.com/noXzsUcOrf — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) May 15, 2018

May 9, 2017: that time we were reminded that there are some weather-related difficulties to tweeting in Sweden, even in May

Vian Tahir also brought attention to racism, sexism, homophobia, and other problematic content that became more commonly directed toward the account starting in 2016.

Can't tweet. In snowstorm. Freezing fingers off. Will return when (if) I find shelter. LLAP — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) May 9, 2017

Feb. 20–27, 2017: when @sweden defended journalism and engaged in stringent fact-checking

After Trump falsely implied there had been a terror attack in Sweden during remarks at a campaign rally in Florida, Max Karlsson used “fact dumps” to set the record straight.

Press freedom is fragile. It's vital we defend it w/ policies and by speaking out. Attacks on press freedom are a threat to any democracy. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) February 26, 2017

The discussion following @realDonaldTrump s belief about 🇸🇪 is ridled w/ falsehoods & dystopian far-right myths. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) February 21, 2017

Nov. 9, 2016: the time we talked about strawberries so we didn’t have to talk about the new U.S. president

Matt Anderson, an American expat living in Sweden, had the tricky task of manning @sweden the week of the U.S. Election Day. After a while, the pressure was too much, and he turned to tweeting about produce.

Let's NOT talk politics! 1 of my favorite things about 🇸🇪 is silly and simple...but the world needs to know! Strawberries! Srsly, folks! 🍓 — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) November 9, 2016

June 12, 2016: when an 81-year-old Swede took us to school on internet accessibility

Power-tweeter Birgitta Jonsson wasted no time in explaining the importance of internet access in senior living homes and nursing facilities.

In 2014 I had a stroke. I had my tablet in the hospital & managed to log in to Fb. The comforting stories & good wishes gave me strength. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) June 12, 2016

April 19, 2015: that time we learned a lot about chicken genetics

Martin Johnsson was clear that the goal of his curation was not to present groundbreaking insights about Swedishness, but rather to give followers “a new appreciation for the chicken comb.” He also answered the chicken vs. egg question. (He says the egg came first.)

So, to recap: Genetics is fun and chickens are magnificent creatures. #Rstats is a sweet language for data analysis. The egg came first. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) April 19, 2015

Aug. 18, 2014: when a Swedish minister and political cartoonist started his Twitter takeover by joking about kitten slaughter

To be clear, fika is indeed a term for a Swedish coffee break. But points to Kent Wisti for … creativity?

First of all- let's make some things clear. The word "fika". Former curators told you that fika is coffee n cinemon rolls. Well, follow me- — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) August 18, 2014

July 8–15, 2013: when we were both confused and intrigued by @sweden’s instructions for how to cook food in our coffee makers

Katja Wulff cooks “pretty much everything” in a coffee maker, and for a week she (tried) to teach us how to do so too …

So what's your favorite things to cook on? Mine's obviously the coffee maker but also tried the dishwasher, toaster, iron, curling iron etc. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) July 8, 2013

This was one of the first dishes I made in my coffee maker… Yum? pic.twitter.com/ymamBArNqJ — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) July 14, 2013

June 11–12, 2012: the time @sweden got really anti-Semitic

Sonja Abrahamsson decided to use the platform for an offensive rant on “Jews.” The Swedish Institute and Visit Sweden told Foreign Policy they stood behind her right to use to account to express herself in “controversial ways.”

Before WW2 Hitler was one of the most beautiful names in the whole wide world. I know. Its as chocking as dolphin rapists. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) June 11, 2012

Whats the fuzz with jews. You can't even see if a person is a jew, unless you see their penises, and even if you do, you can't be sure!? — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) June 12, 2012

Jan. 16–23, 2012: the time a “truck driving, coffee drinking lesbian” took us on a journey involving icy roads and tweeting while driving

Hanna Fange made headlines around the world with her interesting on-the-road observations.

@AnyaPalmer I would never dream of tweeting in a car, but a truck is way more steady. Believe me, it takes 2min to answer a tweet. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) January 16, 2012

And among the most important things of all (if you want to be credible as a lesbian truck driver): snus. pic.twitter.com/IcoMYoBY — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) January 20, 2012

Dec. 24, 2011: that time a @sweden curator used his platform to discuss his family’s experience fleeing the war in Bosnia

Hasan Ramic said his tweets tried to “represent the more ‘colorful’ side of Sweden, the one I know. The one that doesn’t scare me.”

After a few years in refugee camps and those kind of fascilities, we got kind of integrated into the swedish society. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) December 24, 2011

Dec. 10–18, 2011: when @sweden wasted no time in keeping things interesting

The account’s first curator, Jack Werner, decided to use his new and exciting platform to tweet about sex and masturbation.

Listen up, folks! I'm @kwasbeb, a regular swedish dude, and I'm taking over this goddamned account for a week! Expect bad sex and slapstick. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) December 10, 2011

I absolutely love @gizmodo's head line on me. This is just how I imagined getting my international break-through: like an avid masturbator. — @sweden / Rebecka (@sweden) December 16, 2011

While the Curators of Sweden project is coming to a close, all of the tweets from the past seven years are available in a searchable online archive. When I asked her via Twitter, Rebecka Strȧhlén, the current @sweden curator, told me she was sad that “no more Swedish voices will have the chance to be heard and represent their country (be it by birth or choice), and that the audience so clearly will miss it.” For now, all we can say is farväl.