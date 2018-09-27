Christine Blasey Ford mentioned the GoFundMe campaigns during her testimony. Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images

During Thursday’s hearing on Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Rachel Mitchell, special counsel for the Republicans, asked Ford multiple times about how she was able to afford the polygraph test, lawyers, and other resources needed to bring her account forward.

At one point, Ford testified, “I’m aware that there’s been several GoFundMe sites … I haven’t had a chance to figure out how to manage those because I’ve never had one.” Her lawyers also claimed that they are working pro bono and paid for the polygraph. Ford has further had to move out of her house with her family for security reasons.

There are currently more than a dozen campaigns on the GoFundMe site to raise money for the fees Ford has incurred throughout the process of coming forward with her allegations. The most successful campaign has raised more than $300,000 thus far from nearly 8,000 donors. The description promises, “We want to be very clear that the money raised from this campaign is going directly to the Ford Family. They are the only authorized beneficiary.”

According to MarketWatch, the campaign’s funds jumped from $179,000 to $305,000 in the 30 minutes after Ford mentioned GoFundMe. Another campaign has raised about $200,000 from nearly 7,000 donors. The frequency of the donations picked up during Thursday’s hearing.

Other campaigns appear to be focused on raising awareness around sexual assault more broadly, but they have not gained much traction.