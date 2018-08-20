Look at What Sarah Jeong Is Tweeting Now!

Here is the most recent tweet from Sarah Jeong, the journalist whose “controversial” Twitter history inspired a mini media firestorm earlier this month:

The Neglected Benefits of the Commute — looking on the bright side of things, how nice ! https://t.co/UK2wbdH8Ex — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) August 20, 2018

Yowza! Can I get a fire emoji? Here’s another recent hot take from Jeong:

Don't forget, fall is just around the corner! https://t.co/qqWmrmQdJG — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) August 19, 2018

As a refresher, after the New York Times announced Jeong’s hiring as a member of its editorial board in early August, trolls dredged up old tweets of hers that they claimed were proof that she, an Asian American woman, is racist against white people. The Times responded to the attack by defending Jeong’s “exceptional” work, but the paper added that she “regrets [her behavior on social media], and The Times does not condone it.” So even as it stuck by its hire, the Times also basically validated the far-right criticism rather than treating it as the ridiculous, bad-faith campaign it was.

Any way you slice it, it’s safe to say everyone was waiting to see what Sarah Jeong would tweet next. How would she address her social media infamy and subsequent silence? But like Drake after the Pusha T mixtape, Jeong zigged when everyone was expecting her to zag. Her version of a Degrassi reunion music video that conspicuously alludes not at all to prior events? Oh, just a simple link to a BBC piece about Walmart shares. They were up 10 percent as of last week! Were you aware of the company’s strong second quarter, boosted by Easter and a lift in online sales?

Walmart shares up 10% on news of online sales lift https://t.co/TgPW3OFDZM — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) August 16, 2018

Other articles Jeong chose to highlight include one about inflation in Canada and another about how to stay friends with an estate agent. Then, this beauty:

Nothing like a cool glass of water on a warm day! pic.twitter.com/qXHIpsdVVV — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) August 18, 2018

A round of applause for Jeong: Her strategy of tweeting the most boring, inoffensive possible opinions is diabolical-genius-level masterful. As someone who almost fell asleep while reading the one about inflation, I can’t wait to see trolls try to weaponize these babies! Just like the tweets that got her in trouble in the first place, these posts have multiple valences: You can read them for what they are, incredibly bland statements and links to news, or you can read them in context, as a clever way for Jeong to assert herself rather than stay quiet. It’s clear she’s in full control and knows exactly what she’s doing, but at the same time, she’s not saying anything that her detractors or her employers can deem remotely controversial. You’ve got to hand it to her: There really is nothing like a cool glass of water on a warm day.