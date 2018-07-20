This Time, the Government Says It Will Tell Us if a Foreign Power Is Trying to Muddy Our Election With Disinformation

Rosenstein says it’s time for the DOJ to start sharing more. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday evening, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein shared a new prong of the Department of Justice’s plan to fight foreign hacking and disinformation campaigns: They’ll actually tell the public, political groups, and U.S. companies about them. The idea, according to Rosenstein, is that if it’s safe to share information about election interference like the Russian effort to muddy the 2016 presidential election, doing so can be “an important way to neutralize,” such attacks, he said at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado.

“If this disclosure requirement had been around in 2016, I firmly believe that it would have served as a meaningful deterrent after Russia’s interference was first discovered, and it would have informed voters more quickly and more forcefully that a foreign government was trying to affect their vote,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, told the Washington Post.

While the public is now well aware of the extent of Russia’s disinformation and espionage campaign in the lead-up to the 2016 election, the intelligence community, technology companies, and the White House under Obama decided not to make definitive public statements about Russian interference for fear that it would be perceived as a partisan move until after the election. That thinking reportedly stemmed from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refused to sign a bipartisan condemnation of the cyberattacks before the election after the administration informed him of what it had detected. The Obama White House was apparently afraid that without bipartisan sign-on, any calls raising concern of foreign meddling in the election would look like an attempt by Democrats to boost Hilary Clinton, since the Russian effort was focused on helping Donald Trump. Presumably, this new policy could help avoid that dynamic next time.

The announcement is part of a report from the DOJ’s new Cyber Digital Task Force, which was established by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in February. “Partisan political considerations must play no role in efforts to alert victims, other affected individuals or the American public to foreign influence operations against the United States,” the report reads. Interference by foreign actors will be publicly shared “only when the government can attribute those activities to a foreign government with high confidence,” the report says. Importantly, the report also notes that “disinformation or other support or influence by unknown or domestic sources not acting on behalf of a foreign government is beyond the scope of this policy,” meaning that when someone in the United States has hatched a major disinformation or propaganda campaign aimed at swaying the election, that’s not the type of thing the DOJ’s policy would necessarily advise be shared.

On Monday, Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, said in a statement that Russian meddling in U.S. politics is still ongoing. “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy,” Coats said.

More open policies of disclosure may change the way tech companies decide to move forward with information they hold on malicious activity by foreign state actors. Facebook, for example, had evidence of Russian state meddling in the U.S. election on Facebook back in November 2016, but didn’t even nod at the idea publicly until April 2017. In May 2017, Facebook even told Time that it had “no evidence” of Russian agents buying ads on Facebook to target specific users with divisive content. Facebook didn’t come forward with specifics about what it knew until September 2017, which according to a report in the New York Times was a subject of internal debate at Facebook.

The report outlines five key ways foreign actors may attempt to meddle in U.S. Democratic processes. The first is that agents may attempt to hack into or target election infrastructure, like voting machines and voter registration databases, a vulnerable area of potential attack that Republican members of Congress decided not to grant additional funding to secure on Thursday. Foreign actors may attempt to meddle with political campaigns, independent organizations like the Democratic National Committee (which was allegedly the hacked in 2016 by a group of 12 Russian nationals, according to the latest indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller), and prominent individuals related to those groups. There could also be more covert ways of exerting influence, like by offering financial support to political campaigns by posing as grassroots American groups. Non-U.S. persons may try to sway or rile Americans through social media pages masquerading as American issue groups—which was one of the hijinks pulled by the St. Petersburg-based troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency in 2016 in the hopes of stoking racial discord. And finally, the report notes that state-backed media, like broadcaster RT, for example, as well as overt lobbyists, may also work to sow divisions and sway America’s electoral processes.

While only information that is safe to disclose will be under this new policy, Rosenstein feels it will help forewarn citizens if information being spread in an election cycle is trustworthy. “Public attribution of foreign influence operations can help to counter and mitigate the harm caused by foreign-government-sponsored disinformation,” Rosenstein said in Aspen. “When people are aware of the true sponsor, they can make better-informed decisions.”