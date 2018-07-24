Thomas Scott Taylor made 3,300 Amazon purchases using the stolen gift cards. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Justice Department announced on Monday that an employee for IntelliSurvey Inc., an online polling company, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for “exceeding authorized access of a protected computer” by using his position to steal $492,000 in Amazon gift cards.

IntelliSurvey typically gives the cards to people who complete its surveys, though some do not choose to redeem them. Kentucky police and the Secret Service found in an investigation that 38-year-old Thomas Scott Taylor had been taking codes for unredeemed gift cards from an IntelliSurvey database and crediting them to his own Amazon account in order to buy and resell thousands of items.

Taylor had pilfered the codes from 2011 to 2017, during which time he made 3,300 purchases at Amazon. He admitted to the scheme and has so far paid back about $202,000 as part of a plea deal. In order to comply with the agreement, Taylor is required to either sell or liquidate his home, retirement funds, banking accounts, a 64-inch Samsung plasma smart TV, and an Epson wireless cinema projector.

Taylor had been seeking to avoid jail time, and IntelliSurvey executives have reportedly supported a lenient sentence for him as long as he reimburses the company. But the judge in the case, Joseph M. Hood, decided to sentence him to time in a low-security federal prison, noting, “We’ve got to make sure there’s not another Thomas Scott Taylor.” Since making the plea agreement, Taylor has also been charged with driving under the influence and misdemeanor domestic assault

While appearing in court, he apologized to IntelliSurvey and his family, and told the judge that he had partly used the Amazon spoils to fund his “gambling problems” with fantasy sports. When the judge asked Taylor, “Why’d you jump the rails?” he responded, “Your honor, I saw an opportunity to make my life better.”