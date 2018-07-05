The Industry

MoviePass’ Impossibly Great Deal Is Now a Little Less Great

By

The MoviePass app.
This thing surges now.
Mike Segar/Reuters

MoviePass’ whole business model seemed too good to be true: a flat fee for all the movies you want to see each month. As of Thursday, it’s drifted a little bit closer to sensible. MoviePass subscribers now have to pay extra to see popular movies at peak showtimes. The surge-pricing program, which rolled out on Thursday, will affect “movies that are high in demand for title, date, or time of day,” according to the company’s website. The company described the practice as providing “additional flexibility for us and our users around popular movies and times for which there is limited inventory” and said the program might be tweaked depending on how customers receive it.

So what kind of surge prices are we talking about? A screenshot published by TechCrunch shows that a moviegoer might have to pay $3.43 more to see Avengers: Infinity War at 7 p.m. than they would at 2 p.m.

Movies experiencing the surge pricing will have a red lightning icon displayed next to them on MoviePass’ app. Movies that are approaching a surge in price will have a gray lightning icon. Subscribers can waive one peak pricing fee per month.

The program will roll out for all members “in the coming weeks,” according to the company. It will not affect those in the middle of an annual plan who signed up before peak pricing.

The move comes as MoviePass faces financial troubles. The company’s monthly losses soared to $40 million in May, and the company has said it may need more than $1.2 billion in capital to keep pace with the growth of its subscriber base, which it expects to surpass 5 million by 2019. The company must also keep pace with the competition. Last month, AMC announced a competing movie subscription service called AMC Stubs A-List.

Apps Movies

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Rebecca Onion

Scott Pruitt Resigns, the White Electorate, and a Sharp Objects Review

Christina Cauterucci

Can We Please Stop Blaming Women for Falling Birth Rates Now?

Mark Joseph Stern

Pruitt Failed to Sabotage the EPA. His Successor Will Be Masterful at It.

Irineo Cabreros

Goalies’ Best Chance of Blocking Penalty Kicks Might Be Dancing to Distract Their Opponent

Osita Nwanevu

Chuck Schumer Has Asked Trump To Nominate Merrick Garland

Amy Pollard

MoviePass’ Impossibly Great Deal Is Now a Little Less Great

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Extremely, Extremely Scandal-Plagued EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Has Resigned

Amy Pollard

Facebook Found “Hate Speech” in the Declaration of Independence

Heather Schwedel

Lara Trump Has the Blandest Instagram I’ve Ever Seen. No Wonder Trumpland Loves Her.

April Glaser

It’s Impossible to Tell if Russians Are Pushing Political Propaganda on Facebook

Eric Betts

What Brazil Will Need to Win the World Cup

Sofie Werthan

Someone Called 911 on a Black Legislator Canvassing in Her District

Most Read

Trump Repeatedly Questioned Why the United States Couldn’t Simply Invade Venezuela

Daniel Politi

The War for a White Electorate

Jamelle Bouie

My 2-Year-Old Co-Worker Is Keeping Me From Working at Home

Carvell Wallace

Trump’s Impulsive Foreign Policy Moves Are Starting to Backfire. He’s Not Taking It Well.

Joshua Keating

Trump Makes It Official, Literally Compares Families at Border to People Who Should Get Off His Lawn

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Michael Cohen Deletes Trump Affiliation From Twitter Bio: Sign of an Imminent Flip?

Daniel Politi