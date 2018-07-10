It Could Be Dangerous to Squeeze a Lime in Your Beer Outside This Summer

Science

The Other Lime Disease

Think twice before squeezing a lime in a beer outdoors this summer.

By

As lyme disease warnings heighten again for summer, a homonym condition is also worth your attention: lime disease. Specifically, you might want to think twice before squeezing limes into your beer by the pool this summer. More officially known as phytophotodermatitis, it may look like other skin conditions, but it’s actually a reaction activated when higher levels of UVA rays come into contact with a chemical compound found in limes. And it can be quite severe. Understand the consequences, and causes, in the video above.

