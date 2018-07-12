The Industry

The Justice Department Wants to Go Another Round With AT&T Over Its Merger With Time Warner

By

An AT&T store on 5th Avenue in New York.
An AT&T store on 5th Avenue in New York.
KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

The Department of Justice is appealing a federal court’s decision to approve the $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner merger last month.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon’s ruling in favor of the merger on June 12, without any conditions imposed, came as a sharp rebuke to government prosecutors.  The DOJ’s notice to appeal, filed on Thursday, would renew the DOJ antitrust division’s fight against the merger, which it argued would decrease competition and increase prices for consumers. AT&T had argued that the merger would allow for better competition, especially with the rise of online video competitors such as Facebook, Google (parent of YouTube), Netflix, and Apple.

AT&T announced the merger in October 2016, but the DOJ sued to block it in November 2017. The trial lasted six weeks, ending in April. Leon issued his opinion in June.

The DOJ appeal comes in spite of Leon’s advice to government prosecutors: “I do not believe that the Government has a likelihood of success on the merits of an appeal.”

AT&T General Counsel David McAtee told USA Today, “While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised tha the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstnaces. We are ready to defend the Court’s decision at the D.C.
Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Bloomberg noted that AT&T fell 0.9 percent to $31.95 in extended trading at 4:19 pm, after the announcement.

AT&T is already making big changes, even as the DOJ moves to appeal the merger decision. The telecom giant made headlines earlier this week for changes it wants to bring to HBO in order to compete with Netflix.

Antitrust Mergers

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

All These People Mad About Sacha Baron Cohen’s New Show Sure Are Doing a Good Job of Promoting It

Jordan Weissmann

Congress Might Actually Create a Tax Break for Gym Memberships

Amy Pollard

The Justice Department Wants to Go Another Round With AT&T Over Its Merger With Time Warner

Rebecca Onion

Female Pain, Trump at NATO, and Netflix at the Emmys

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Facebook Says InfoWars, Which Reported That NASA Has a Slave Colony on Mars, Is a Valid Source of “Opinion and Analysis”

Sam Adams

The New Mission: Impossible Understands the Secret of the Franchise’s Action Sequences

Jeremy Stahl

The Peter Strzok Hearing Was a Total Fiasco, but One Moment Was Particularly Unreal

Graham Starr

I Made a Don Jr. Shadow Instagram Account to Mimic What He Likes and Follows. It Was Scary.

Joshua Keating

Trump Contradicts His Entire Worldview in Weird Remark About Africa

Rob Dozier

Disney XD Mysteriously Pulls an Episode of Pokémon From the Schedule

Sofie Werthan

Alabama Sheriffs Ordered to Stop Taking Money Meant to Feed Inmates

Heather Schwedel

Donald Trump Lost 100,000 Followers After Twitter Purged a Bunch of Suspicious Accounts

Most Read

Donald Trump Is Now Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

Jordan Weissmann

Paul Manafort Continues to Not Be a Very Good Criminal Mastermind

Jeremy Stahl

The Republican Defense of Jim Jordan Shows How Trump’s Transgressions Have Trickled Down

Jamelle Bouie

Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Is a Funeral for Stand-up Comedy

Andrew Kahn

Trump’s Attacks on NATO Are As Dangerous As They Are Wrongheaded

Fred Kaplan

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Isaac Chotiner