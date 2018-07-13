What Can the Viral ‘What the Fluff’ Video Teaches Us About Canine Cognition?

Science

Is “What the Fluff” Cruel to Pups?

The viral videos are hilarious, and what we know about canine cognition suggest they’re also probably harmless.

By

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 22: A Golden Retriever attends the American Kennel Club Presents The Nation's Most Popular Breeds Of 2015 at AKC Headquarters on February 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

By now, you’ve likely encountered at least one “What the Fluff” video, in which owners play a game of Peekaboo that ends with a cruel twist—them ditching out of the game one “surprise” reappearance too early, leaving their pets baffled and creating footage they then upload in hopes that it may go viral. The videos almost uniformly provide a few seconds of canine befuddlement, a moment of joy in an otherwise cold, cruel world:

It’s all fun and games for us, of course, but what is happening in the minds of the dogs? Do they think they’re playing hide and go seek? Or are do they think that mommy’s dead? We decided to ask some scientists.

Zazie Todd, a psychology PhD and professional dog trainer, told me that the first thing to notice is that “What the Fluff” is a demonstration that dogs exhibit object permanence: the understanding that objects exist even when you can’t see them. Since newborn babies haven’t quite grasped object permanence, “peekaboo” is a source of unending entertainment: Mom keeps disappearing and reappearing. The game loses its thrill once you realize that mom’s just hiding behind her hands.

Scientists have long known that dogs, unlike newborns, get object permanence. In a 2013 paper, a team of animal cognition scientists led by Thomas Zentall at the University of Kentucky conducted an experiment reminiscent of “What the Fluff.” They showed a dog a bone, hid it behind a screen, swapped it with a bone of a different color, then revealed the new bone. When they made the swap, dogs spent longer looking at the bone than when they didn’t. Because dogs were perplexed by the incongruence, Zentall reasoned that they exhibit object permanence.

Since babies exhibit object permanence by around 1 or 2 years of age, one could say that dogs are at least as smart as a 1 or 2 year-old. But this is just one measure of “intelligence.” Studying how dogs perform on a variety other human cognition tests allows psychologists to make better comparisons between dog and human intelligence. Dogs, for instance have been shown to understand about 200 words: equivalent to a 3-year-old child. They are also socially advanced: roughly on par with a human adolescent. On the other hand, they miserably fail the mirror test: a task signifying self-recognition that babies master at 18 months. Weighing all these studies together, Stanley Coren, psychology professor at the University of British Columbia, reasons that a dog is roughly intellectually equivalent to a 2.5 year old child (yes, this is an imperfect and largely silly endeavor).

So how does a dog feel when her owner disappears suddenly? Like most academic psychologists, Zentall is cautious when talking about something so subjective as feelings. “Emotions are clearly something animals are capable of, but it’s really hard to know an underlying emotion from an overt expression,” said Zentall. As he pointed out, it’s even hard to know exactly how another human feels most of the time.

But if we’re going engage in this slippery business of projecting human emotions onto animals, the least we can do is make the comparison as close as possible. To understand how dogs might feel when mommy disappears behind a blanket, our best approximation might be to do the same thing to cohort of 2.5 year old babies. Fortunately, the internet has already done the experiment for us…extensively. And are the babies traumatized? Meh, they’ll get over it.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Animals YouTube

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Bob Bauer and Ryan Goodman

Brett Kavanaugh’s Record on the Rule of Law Is Much Worse Than His Defenders Contend

Christina Cauterucci

Ariana Grande Straddles Earth, Pleasures a Hurricane In Her “God Is a Woman” Video

Irineo Cabreros

What Can the Viral ‘What the Fluff’ Video Teaches Us About Canine Cognition?

Jeremy Stahl

Mueller’s Indictment of Russian Hackers Is Full of Clues About Connections to Trump World

Evan Urquhart

Don’t Let Daniella Greenbaum’s Gender-Blind Casting Tantrum Fool You

Felix Salmon

All the Problems With WeWork’s Tyrannical New “No Meat” Policy

Kate Brannen, Ryan Goodman, Alex Whiting, and Andy Wright

Six Big Takeaways From Mueller’s Indictment of Russian Intel Officers

Isaac Chotiner

What Americans Don’t Understand About Russia, Putin, and the U.S. Relationship

Nick Greene

Why Luka Modric Is Your Favorite Soccer Player’s Favorite Soccer Player

Rebecca Onion

Indictments, Billionaires, and the End of Bipartisanship

Rob Dozier

What Should We Make of Katt Williams’ Emmy Nomination in the #MeToo Moment?

Matthew Dessem

The Three Words That Best Describe These Trailers for The Grinch Are as Follows, And I Quote

Most Read

The Peter Strzok Hearing Was a Total Fiasco, but One Moment Was Particularly Unreal

Jeremy Stahl

I Made a Don Jr. Shadow Instagram Account to Mimic What He Likes and Follows. It Was Scary.

Graham Starr

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Isaac Chotiner

My Toddler Has Become a Camel

Nicole Cliffe

How the Trump Administration Deploys Female Pain as Punishment

Christina Cauterucci

Black Resident Ordered to Leave Pool at His Own Apartment Complex for No Apparent Reason

Sofie Werthan