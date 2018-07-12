Users

Donald Trump Lost 100,000 Followers After Twitter Purged a Bunch of Suspicious Accounts

By

President Donald Trump addresses a press conference on the second day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Brussels on Thursday.
President Donald Trump addresses a press conference on the second day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Brussels on Thursday.
Ludovic Marin/Getty Images

If you’re reading this, congratulations: You have survived the Twitter purge. On Wednesday, the service announced that, as part of its effort to clean up the famously troll- and bot-infested platform, it would remove accounts that had been locked for suspicious activity—and adjust users’ follower accounts accordingly. So, OK, your survival was never really in question; it’s your follower account that may have taken a hit. Twitter said most people could expect to “see a change of four followers or fewer” but that “others with larger follower counts will experience a more significant drop.”

Twitter’s prediction seems to have proven correct. President Trump lost about 100,000 followers, and former President Obama lost 400,000. Twitter’s own follower count declined 7 million. Closer to home, Slate’s Twitter account is now down about 30,000. Variety crunched the numbers to see how the purge affected the top 10 most followed accounts on the platform. YouTube’s account looked to have been the hardest hit of the bunch, having lost 2 million followers (2.8 percent), while Rihanna was least affected, losing 0.6 percent, or about 560,000, of her followers. This seems right: It stands to reason that Rihanna’s coolness would be among the least dependent on fake followers.

Social Media Twitter

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Sam Adams

The New Mission: Impossible Understands the Secret of the Franchise’s Action Sequences

Jeremy Stahl

The Peter Strzok Hearing Was a Total Fiasco, But One Moment Was Particularly Unreal

Graham Starr

I Made a Don Jr. Shadow Instagram Account to Mimic What He Likes and Follows. It Was Scary.

Joshua Keating

Trump Contradicts His Entire Worldview in Weird Remark About Africa

Rob Dozier

Disney XD Mysteriously Pulls an Episode of Pokémon From the Schedule

Sofie Werthan

Alabama Sheriffs Ordered to Stop Taking Money Meant to Feed Inmates

Heather Schwedel

Donald Trump Lost 100,000 Followers After Twitter Purged a Bunch of Suspicious Accounts

Kate Morgan

Why Kids May Be the Key to Communicating With Alien Life

Josh Voorhees

Defeated Congressman Denies He’s Mounting a Third-Party Challenge to Ocasio-Cortez

Christina Cauterucci

How the Trump Administration Deploys Female Pain as Punishment

Willa Paskin

Netflix’s Emmy Nominations and the Triumph of the OK

Fred Kaplan

All the Lies Trump Told About His Performance in Brussels

Most Read

My Niece Wears Her MAGA Hat to Family Parties. What Should I Do?

Carvell Wallace

Donald Trump Is Now Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

Jordan Weissmann

Paul Manafort Continues to Not Be a Very Good Criminal Mastermind

Jeremy Stahl

The Republican Defense of Jim Jordan Shows How Trump’s Transgressions Have Trickled Down

Jamelle Bouie

Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Is a Funeral for Stand-up Comedy

Andrew Kahn

Trump’s Attacks on NATO Are As Dangerous As They Are Wrongheaded

Fred Kaplan