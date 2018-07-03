Henry Winkler’s Tweets About His Fishing Trip Were So, So Pure

So much internet, so little time. Good on the Internet is our running attempt to highlight things that, in contrast to most of the toxic sludge found online, might actually make you smile.

Look, Henry Winkler is not blind to how bad it is out there. The celebrated actor acknowledges that these are dark days for America. He was right there with the rest of us, firing off outraged Twitter posts over the last few weeks. But at the same time, you have to go on living your life. For Winkler in recent days, that meant embarking on a well-earned fishing trip vacation to Idaho’s Lodge at Palisades Creek, which he called an “[a]ntitoxin to all our present danger.”

Antitoxin to all our present danger pic.twitter.com/sxdt7skutN — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 29, 2018

Winkler could have put up a figurative or literal “gone fishin’ ” sign and disappeared to enjoy his trip in piece. Instead, he decided to take his followers along on this angling adventure through the magic of Twitter. He could probably sense that we, as a country, would benefit from seeing pictures of him gleefully holding up his catches. And by cod, he was right.

There was a rainbow out this morning #Lodge on the Palisades pic.twitter.com/pNtu3gcu5d — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 28, 2018

What a way to start the day pic.twitter.com/nZ23FuubIm — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 29, 2018

For a moment the turmoil disappears # Lodge on the Palisades pic.twitter.com/5yEopOSZX1 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 30, 2018

How brown became a beautiful color pic.twitter.com/B1KCOJXhlT — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 30, 2018

Her name is Stacey!!!!xxxxoooo pic.twitter.com/nGHk0T2u9e — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 30, 2018

Check out those beautiful blue skies! Not to mention some very impressive catches! Surely only Henry Winkler could hold them with such panache. Henry Winkler, who once famously jumped over a fish (sorta) in a body of water. Henry Winkler, who has gotten to the Betty White stage of his career where everything he does is unspeakably adorable. Henry Winkler, whose Twitter avatar is a photo of him taking a photo (turning the tables on us, eh?) and whose Twitter bio reads, in full, “HBO ….BARRY….”

Winkler has discovered self-care in the form of fishing. Meanwhile, the rest of us have discovered that Henry Winkler doing self-care is our self-care.

Winkler wrapped up his trip on Sunday (“Good bye Idaho and thank you … citizens and trout”), but it ought to live on forever in our collective memory. From now on, whenever you need a pick-me-up, just picture Winkler’s huge smile paired a big old dead fish—bliss.