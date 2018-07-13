Future Tense

Russian Operatives Allegedly Funded Their Hacking With Bitcoin During the 2016 Campaign

By

The indicted Russians allegedly mined bitcoin to pay for the equipment necessary for the hacks.
The indicted Russians allegedly mined bitcoin to pay for the equipment necessary for the hacks.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking into email accounts belonging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election. The indictment, which was released on Friday, included details about the hackers’ use of cryptocurrency to carry out their operation.

The officers allegedly used cryptocurrency to purchase the servers and other equipment necessary for the email breaches, and even mined bitcoin to help fund their activities. For example, they used the mined bitcoin to register the domain dcleaks.com, where some of the stolen emails were published, and to lease the Malaysian server that hosted the website.

“The Defendants conspired to launder the equivalent of more than $95,000 through a web of transactions structured to capitalize on the perceived anonymity of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin,” the indictment reads. Bitcoin has long been the currency of choice for people looking to engage in illegal transactions on the web, because you do not need to provide personally identifying details to use it. The indictment notes that the cryptocurrency allowed the hackers to “avoid direct relationships with traditional financial institutions,” which would have made it easier for investigators to track the payments.

In an attempt to further conceal their identities, the intelligence officers created hundreds of different email accounts to make the purchases, converted funds into different cryptocurrencies, and acquired bitcoin through peer-to-peer exchanges. Investigators found that the same computers that were facilitating the bitcoin transactions were also used to create and send test spearfishing emails.

Cryptocurrency Russia Election Meddling

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Russian Operatives Allegedly Funded Their Hacking With Bitcoin During the 2016 Campaign

Christina Cauterucci, Veralyn Williams, and Lena Wilson

Must We Continue to Suffer Through The Handmaid’s Tale?

Sofie Werthan

Examining the Battle Over Inxeba, South Africa’s Provocative Queer Film About Love and Tradition in the Xhosa Community

Carmen Russo

It’s Official—The Downton Abbey Movie Is Coming

Amy Pollard

Tens of Thousands of Protesters Rally Against Trump In London

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Russians Targeted Clinton’s “Personal Office” On Same Day Trump Called on Russia to Find Her Personal Emails, Indictment Says

Joshua Keating

Schumer Calls on Trump to Cancel Putin Summit. Good Luck With That.

April Glaser

We Wouldn’t Need Facebook to Ban Infowars if We Hadn’t Let Facebook Get So Massive

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Mueller Indicts 12 Russians for Hacking Democrats Just Days Before Scheduled Trump-Putin Meeting

Carmen Russo

Watch Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie Battle in New Mary Queen of Scots Trailer

Matthew Dessem

Ted Koppel Escaped His Sacha Baron Cohen Interview Just by Knowing Night From Day

Carmen Russo

The Big Bang Theory Gets Belated Emmy Nomination Thanks to New Rule

Most Read

The Peter Strzok Hearing Was a Total Fiasco, but One Moment Was Particularly Unreal

Jeremy Stahl

I Made a Don Jr. Shadow Instagram Account to Mimic What He Likes and Follows. It Was Scary.

Graham Starr

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Isaac Chotiner

How the Trump Administration Deploys Female Pain as Punishment

Christina Cauterucci

Facebook Says InfoWars, Which Reported That NASA Has a Slave Colony on Mars, Is a Valid Source of “Opinion and Analysis”

Ben Mathis-Lilley

My Toddler Has Become a Camel

Nicole Cliffe