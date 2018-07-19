A sacred ritual. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

In mid-April, the U.S.’s four major credit card companies announced they would officially stop requiring signatures for in-store purchases. It’s been three months since then, and though I don’t have hard numbers on this, I can’t say the number of receipts I’ve been asked to sign has declined by any significant amount. I’m still signing all the time: at the grocery store, the frozen yogurt shop, at the boutique where I bought a product that’s supposed to brighten my skin, at the wine bar … (Yes, my life is all yogurt, skincare, and wine. Hashtag millennial woman.)

As the New York Times reported at the time, some stores, like Walmart and Target, opted to get rid of signatures pretty quickly, so I probably am signing slightly less these days even if I don’t notice it. But the credit card companies left it to stores to decide how they would respond to the rule change, and it seems like most decided to just keep doing what they’d been doing.

And I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I don’t mind this at all. In fact, I like it.

I understand the reasons why credit card networks agreed to phase out signatures. As a way of verifying identity, they’re about as secure as the password to the Netflix account your entire family and friend group are watching. Microchips, which credit card company instituted in the past few years, do a much better job of preventing fraud. Signatures also tend to rely on pens and paper, two things that are considered increasingly archaic in our digital worlds. They slow down checkout lines. When there is a digital way to sign, the touch pen is always broken or lost, so you end up using your finger while thinking, “Can this possibly be right?” Pretty much everything is stacked against signatures.

I like writing my stupid name. I like making the loops and crossing the t (I only have one), and if I had any i’s, I would like dotting them too.

And yet, it’s kind of nice to write your name, isn’t it? As a perennial doodler of my name, I would say this, I know. But I also reached out to some handwriting experts and hobbyists to see whether they shared this sentiment, and wouldn’t you know it? They did.

“Every time I sign my name, wherever I sign it, it’s me stating emphatically that it’s nobody else but me that’s authorizing this to happen,” said Michael Sull, a master penman and the author of a new book on handwriting. “It’s a soft sense of identification that to me makes me feel, to be honest, a little more special. It’s not because I write really well but [because] no one else’s signature is my signature. So every time I sign my name, I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am identifying myself in the physical way that only I can do.”

I’m with Sull on this one. Sue me, but I like writing my stupid name. I like making the loops and crossing the t (I only have one), and if I had any i’s, I would like dotting them too. Signing my name takes me back to the initial thrill of learning to write and more specifically, to memories like the time at the grocery store—this was around when stores were abandoning paper receipts in favor of digital signatures—my mom let me sign her name for her on the fancy new machine. Writing down your name (or, as the case may be, your mother’s) is an underappreciated pleasure. Just think about how not needing to sign anything will change the going-out-to-dinner experience: You’ll ask for the check, the server will bring it to you, and then what, it’ll just end there, no flurry of frantic activity as you try to divvy up receipts and find everyone’s restaurant copy? Actually, ha!, it won’t, because of tips. Thank goodness for tips.

The many hours I spend typing on keyboards and screens make me feel particularly possessive about the few instances per day or week when I get to use my penmanship, that skill I spent so many years of elementary school honing. As Dyas A. Lawson, the creator of the website PaperPenalia, told me, “You kind of have to make opportunities” to write nowadays, if that’s something you’re into. I don’t particularly appreciate one of those opportunities being snatched away from me. (Don’t make me start paying my rent in checks just for the handwriting high, world, because I swear I’ll do it.)

It doesn’t even matter to me whether I’m signing on paper (even if it is “that flimsy heat-sensitive paper they use,” as Lawson lamented) or on a screen with a stylus. Sure, I prefer an actual writing implement to having to use my finger, and if we’re going to require a signature, let’s at least require a real one. But, OK, I’ll admit it—I sort of like finger squiggles under the right circumstances too. Some people have good ones!

Handwriting has all kinds of benefits, as a recent Wall Street Journal piece surveying some of the digital handwriting hybrids out there recently enumerated: Studies apparently show that students tend to learn and remember information better when they take notes by hand as opposed to using computers. But to me, the value of signing your name every so often is less about memory and efficiency and more about some momentary tactile satisfaction as a break from the treadmill of modern life. I’m going to try not to be too “In my day, we had to walk three miles uphill in the snow” about handwriting going away—I know that ship has circumnavigated the globe several times over, and I don’t expect all of human progress to grind to a halt just because I’m nostalgic about something. What I am saying, though, is that if it takes a while for stores to completely phase out credit card signatures, I’ll happily sign every time.