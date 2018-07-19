Come to a Free Screening of Network Hosted by Slate’s Julia Turner

IMDb / Slate

Join Future Tense and Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate magazine, for a screening of Network. The classic “mad-as-hell” 1976 satire follows television execs ready to do anything to boost ratings—including sacrificing traditional journalistic values and cashing in on a long-time news anchor going off the rails. The movie, which boasts four Academy Awards and was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry, remains a fixture of popular culture for what many call its prophetic depiction of where the news business was heading. Come judge for yourself.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with Turner.



This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, at Washington, D.C.’s Landmark Theatres E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website. You may RSVP for yourself and up to one guest. Seating is limited.

