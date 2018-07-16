Amazon’s Website Is Not Having a Great Prime Day

Tens of thousands of users on Monday reported myriad glitches and outages on Amazon’s website shortly after the beginning of Prime Day, the 36-hour shopping holiday that the company concocted to hawk discounted merchandise.
According to the website Down Detector, Amazon began experiencing issues at around 3:04 p.m. EST, and more than 20,000 people have flagged issues with the cart tool, Prime Video, product pages, and other features. The issues appear to be ongoing.
TechCrunch reported that links on the Prime Day landing page are malfunctioning and sending visitors to error pages, but that accessing the site through Smile.amazon.com seems to be an effective workaround. Amazon had similar issues with links and carts during Prime Day last year as well.
Amazon posted a statement on Twitter regarding the complaints.
Twitch, Amazon’s game-streaming subsidiary, also reported delays relating to Prime Day.
Exasperated users have taken to Twitter to voice their discontent.
Prime Day was projected to rake in $3.4 billion for the company this year, up from $2.4 billion in 2017. Many websites, including Slate, compile lists of the best Prime Day deals for readers. But whether or not the sales are actually worth the hype is a larger question.