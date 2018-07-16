Amazon’s Website Is Not Having a Great Prime Day

Users began experiencing issues shortly after Prime Day began. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of users on Monday reported myriad glitches and outages on Amazon’s website shortly after the beginning of Prime Day, the 36-hour shopping holiday that the company concocted to hawk discounted merchandise.

According to the website Down Detector, Amazon began experiencing issues at around 3:04 p.m. EST, and more than 20,000 people have flagged issues with the cart tool, Prime Video, product pages, and other features. The issues appear to be ongoing.

TechCrunch reported that links on the Prime Day landing page are malfunctioning and sending visitors to error pages, but that accessing the site through Smile.amazon.com seems to be an effective workaround. Amazon had similar issues with links and carts during Prime Day last year as well.

Amazon posted a statement on Twitter regarding the complaints.

Twitch, Amazon’s game-streaming subsidiary, also reported delays relating to Prime Day.

Hey folks! We're experiencing high traffic and you may see delays in claiming your loot and free games. Hang tight, we'll update as we can. — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) July 16, 2018

Exasperated users have taken to Twitter to voice their discontent.

amazon down on prime day heellpp #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/IQRpr72iDw — Lisa Scherzer (@lisascherzer) July 16, 2018

Just tried to look through the Amazon Prime Day deals & all the pages are coming up as errors pic.twitter.com/9j5nAE1kKR — Jess Natale (@jessnatale) July 16, 2018

I’m just tryin to shop on amazon prime day and it keeps kicking me out.. what’s going on @AmazonHelp 😭 — JG Lopez (@LopezGJess20) July 16, 2018

Pretty upset @amazon , I use prime day to do all my shopping for the year (gifts) Spent a while making my watch list. All to have it crash and miss 7 deals. I love prime day and the deals, but it's real frustrating to have tech stop you from getting some cool gifts. — Kirk Rudzinski (@KirkRudzinski) July 16, 2018

Anyone else feel like the dog from Duck Hunt is laughing at you when you get the error screen trying to shop on Amazon today during Prime Day? #PrimeDay #DuckHunt pic.twitter.com/hsTwmpJDAP — Jack (@thevaz76) July 16, 2018

Prime Day was projected to rake in $3.4 billion for the company this year, up from $2.4 billion in 2017. Many websites, including Slate, compile lists of the best Prime Day deals for readers. But whether or not the sales are actually worth the hype is a larger question.