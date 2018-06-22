What Is With Instagram and Cotton Candy?

diatrezor/Thinkstock

Is Instagram in cahoots with the cotton candy lobby? Is there such a thing as the cotton candy lobby? I enjoy cotton candy as much as the next sugar-addicted American, but even I think it’s becoming a little much. Like the insulation that protects a house, cotton candy has become the soft material that quietly undergirds the grids of Instagram.

Case in point: On Wednesday, Instagram announced its new video app, IGTV, and held a press event in New York that featured, in addition to foie gras and gelato from Instagram’s in-office gelateria (ma certo), cotton candy served in champagne flutes, which might be the most Instagrammable combination of treat and receptacle ever. That’s to say nothing of its impracticality, of course: I pulled a single tuft of it out of the glass and concluded it was an imperfect vessel for cotton candy, both because it could not fit nearly enough and because it was a vessel at all—we all know cotton candy should come on a stick. (I still ate it, but trust that I did so in protest.)

there's cotton candy in champagne flutes 🤩 pic.twitter.com/adpHeEo1Aa — Ann-Marie Alcántara (@itstheannmarie) June 20, 2018

This follows on the heels of Dream Machine, an “interactive experience” (read: made-for Instagram museum) that is occupying a former storefront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for the summer and has one room whose concept is that it’s a laundromat, but also there’s cotton candy there. Because nothing says selfies like laundromat realness, and nothing says laundromat realness like pastel-colored spun sugar. I guess I should be glad the $38 ticket price includes any amount of food, but the cotton candy Dream Machine hands out is a meager portion, about half the size of the cotton candy you would get at a carnival or state fair or from one of those prepackaged bags. It’s almost like they care more about the appearance of it than actually eating it!

Then there are all those Instagram desserts that include cotton candy as a whimsical garnish or ingredient, like the inescapable cotton candy burrito or Black Tap’s cotton candy milkshake.

Cotton Candy Shake A post shared by The Overindulger (@the_overindulger) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:23pm PDT

I know Instagram food is a whole thing and there’s no changing that. I even understand that since it’s usually light pink, cotton candy is considered cute. But these abuses of cotton candy in the name of Instagram must stop. Let’s remember what originally made cotton candy great: eating a lot of it, not so you could take pictures of it, but because it is one of the few (sort of) socially acceptable ways in which to consume what is almost pure sugar, and because a large serving of it is surprisingly low in calories (at least compared with funnel cake).

Honestly, cotton candy isn’t even that photogenic. It was invented not to look like food at all, and no one talks about how it gets your hands sticky and then the cotton that your hands touch starts to less like clouds and more like icky plastic. Also, eating it, despite its deliciousness, is kind of embarrassing. I for one am embarrassed that I have admitted in print I like to eat cotton candy and have thought about the number of calories in it; I would feel even worse if there were a picture of me eating it for all the world to see. (There definitely are pictures of this out there.)

This is all to say: Stop accessorizing your Instagrams with cotton candy and start appreciating it on its own billowy, bizarre merits. If we can’t believe in the sanctity of this artificial, saccharine, high fructose corn syrup–packed treat, what can we believe in?