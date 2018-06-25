WeRateDogs Twitter Account Promises to Never Rename Dogs Again

The account switched a dog’s name from Kanan to George. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

The popular Twitter account WeRateDogs, which posts ratings of dogs based on pictures that their owners provide, briefly found itself in the internet pound on Monday, after a Twitter user named Mary Wagner noticed that someone had requested a review of a dog that has the Arabic name Kanan.

Hey @dog_rates , this is Kanan. He gets grumpy if he cant find cool tiles to sleep on. Rate him asap or I will carpet the entire house!! pic.twitter.com/7pJL4TEk6J — Danny Capone (@CaponeKnows) June 22, 2018

However, when Matt Nelson, the man who runs WeRateDogs, posted the dog’s picture, he renamed the dog “George.” Wagner wrote that she was blocked by Nelson after pointing out the name change:

It’s a good day to get blocked by @dog_rates for calling out when they changed a dog’s Arabic-origin name to something extremely white. pic.twitter.com/vefrTZQ2hQ — Mary Wagner (@marybwagner) June 25, 2018

Nelson subsequently justified the swap by claiming that “the name plays a massive role in how well the post does.” He also replied to Wagner from his personal account, claiming that he often changes the names of the dogs with the owners’ permission and that his decision in this case was not motivated by that fact that “Kanan” has an Arabic origin.

oh god here we go. i asked the owner and he said he didn’t mind. i blocked you because you weren’t following and you weren’t about to stop commenting. i can’t emphasize how little this had to do with the “origin” of the name https://t.co/7fSJOrGXcz — Corgis Saved: 1 (@matt___nelson) June 25, 2018

Nelson quickly became exasperated with the social media chatter around the topic and posted a promise 15 minutes later not to change any more names.

I WON’T CHANGE ANY MORE OF THE DOG NAMES HOLY FUCK — Corgis Saved: 1 (@matt___nelson) June 25, 2018

He also posted a quasi-apology:

I don’t even know how to apologize for this one. I always enjoyed changing names. It helped me figure out what people liked. As long as the owner approved, I thought it was fine. “White-washing” the names was obviously not my intention and it will never happen again — Corgis Saved: 1 (@matt___nelson) June 25, 2018

Nelson was at the center of another bizarre controversy in 2017, when he tried to sell hats with the phrase “Covfefe AF” on them, in reference to Donald Trump’s inscrutable tweet. He said that he would donate the proceeds to Planned Parenthood, but then received criticisms from people who didn’t like that he was making fun of the president, and from people who were disappointed when he backed down and apologized for his choice of charity. Woof.