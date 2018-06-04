How Siri Shortcuts Will Make Life Easier for iPhone Users

Shortcuts is Apple’s answer to Alexa Blueprints and Android’s App Actions Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images.

Apple’s Siri has fallen behind its virtual assistant competition. Google’s Assistant expertly surfaces information, while Amazon’s Alexa works with a staggering number of third-party apps for a broad variety of capabilities. Apple isn’t admitting defeat, though: Siri played a prominent role at WWDC, the company’s “Worldwide Developers Conference,” on Monday.

Specifically, Apple is finally tackling the issue of customization with its personal digital assistant: Making Siri do more, proactively, to make your day easier. Apple is primarily accomplishing this with a new tool called Siri Shortcuts, a sort of IFTTT built straight into iOS for personalizing and automating Siri commands and functions. Rather than completely relying on A.I. to predict information and tasks she should help you accomplish, Apple is giving users more control over Siri’s smarts—and that’s a good thing.

Siri Shortcuts is a way for iOS users to create voice commands that execute a specific set of functions. It can be super simple (if you say “I lost my keys,” it can activate the Tile app to locate them) or complicated (you can say “Heading home,” and set Siri to automatically give you directions for your commute, change the temperature on your HomeKit thermostat, text your partner that you’re on your way home, and start playing your favorite podcast). iOS users can set up these different commands through a new app called Shortcuts. While the app lets you create customized Siri commands, it also suggests some presets you can enable.

Shortcuts is Apple’s answer to Alexa Blueprints and Android’s App Actions, a way to make Siri personally relevant to users’ day-to-day activities. Amazon and Apple both opted to put customization directly in the hands of users. With Blueprints, Alexa users can hop online and choose from a variety of preset templates of commands and fill in the blanks themselves. Most of these presets are built around information, allowing you to create a command that’s a resource portal for a babysitter or housesitter, for example. While Apple similarly gives users control over what the commands are and how they work, Shortcuts is more focused on coordination with third-party apps to get things done. In that way, it’s a bit like Google’s upcoming Assistant-related updates. Android P’s App Actions aim to predict what app or activity you’ll want to use next based on your past behavior, showing these suggestions at the top of the launcher on its home screen. If you normally go for a run each morning and track it with an app like RunKeeper, your phone will load that button into the launcher in anticipation of your impending activity. Unlike Siri Shortcuts, the shortcuts offered by App Actions learn from your regular phone habits, rather than your customization of them.

However, Apple’s not entirely abandoning the idea of AI-fueled proactive behaviors. Apple also detailed Siri Suggestions, which will offer recommendations for various actions on a user’s lock screen. This may include turning your phone to Do Not Disturb when you’re at a movie theater or reminding you to call a contact on their birthday. These suggestions seem more general—common things any iOS user might appreciate—rather than customized based on your specific phone activities. For Siri to anticipate more nuanced needs, you’ll need to take action on your end by developing and then summoning your own shortcut.

Apple’s approach to bringing Siri up to par with competitors on the personalization front may not be industry-changing, but it gives iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users a way to make Siri work for them—exactly how they want Siri to work for them. It lets Siri take on multiple functions with a single command and execute them in a moment. It also allows iOS users to inject a little personality into their assistant experience: While you can keep things straightforward with shortcuts like “Leaving home” or “Workout time,” you could just as easily make those respective commands “Time to party,” “Let’s get our sweat on,” or something completely random. As Apple continues to improve Siri’s A.I. smarts, it also deftly sidesteps issues that might have been introduced by Siri trying to predict what you want accomplished next. Siri Shortcuts is a good step in making Siri a more useful personal assistant, even if it requires a bit more user intervention.