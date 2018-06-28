Newark, New Jersey’s New Street Surveillance Program Is a Digital Stop and Frisk

Newark Central Business District Xiquinho Silva/Flickr CC

Over the past few months, there have been repeated reminders of how members of the public allow their racial biases to influence their perceptions, leading them to call the police when black people are simply engaging in everyday activities. In Oakland, California, a white woman called the police on a group of black residents who were barbecuing in the park. In Philadelphia, two black men in a Starbucks were wrongfully arrested after the store manager called the police as they were waiting for a business meeting. Three black Airbnb guests in Rialto, California, were detained when a white woman called the police and reported a robbery because they did not wave at her. At Yale University, a woman called the police on a black student for taking a nap in her dorm’s common room.

The Newark Police Department’s new street surveillance program, Citizen Virtual Patrol, is sure to supercharge these biases and the harm they cause. This program allows people from anywhere in the world to watch high-definition live feeds from 62 surveillance cameras installed across the city. If someone sees something that they think looks like criminal activity, they are encouraged to call 911 so the Newark Police Department can dispatch officers to the location of the camera. (Observers from outside of the area are encouraged to call Newark police directly.)

A comparison of Newark’s camera map with an analysis of the city’s racial demographics, broken down by location, shows that the cameras are concentrated in areas that are made up of mostly black and brown residents. The city plans to add an additional 250 cameras in the near future. Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka claims this program will “result in safer neighborhoods and a stronger partnership between police and the community.” But in reality, there is no reason to assume that it will work—and every reason to think that it will violate the privacy and civil liberties of residents, particularly those who are already vulnerable to overpolicing.

Many cities have security cameras. But Newark’s system is particularly alarming because of its expansiveness, because it is continuously recording, and, most of all, because anyone with an email address and an internet connection can use those feeds to spy on Newark residents. The live feeds mostly feature street intersections, public housing projects, and corner stores, so police and anyone who logs on to the portal will be able to watch average residents live their lives. If you wanted to target a particular person, you could learn her schedule, track her locations, compile personal details—like whether she smokes, or if she’s employed and what doctors she visits, determine who her friends and associates are, and more.

This kind of ubiquitous surveillance causes significant harms. It influences our behavior and limits our ability to act and speak freely in public. And these costs come with no meaningful benefit. Numerous studies show that while extensive camera systems may help to deter some theft, that reduction is not statistically significant, and they are wholly ineffective at reducing violent crimes.

These costs to privacy and personal freedom are disproportionately borne by overpoliced communities of color like Newark. For example, eight of the 62 cameras that have been installed are around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a predominantly black area, even though it is not marked by excessive crime. Police and Newark residents have had a historically heated relationship fraught with brutality and flagrant civil-rights abuses. After a five-year investigation that began in 2011, the U.S. Justice Department found a pattern of racially biased policing that included violations like stop and frisks, repeated incidents of an excessive use of force, and improper property seizures. In 2016, a judge approved a consent decree that required certain reforms like improved training, bias-free policing principles, and updated policies for search-and-seizure and use of force. However, the expanded use of cameras to track residents threatens to exacerbate existing racial inequalities in policing and undermine any progress.

This is because the untrained people who monitor these camera feeds will be viewing recordings through their own lenses, incorporating whatever known or unconscious biases they have into their judgments of what looks like criminal behavior. The Citizen Virtual Patrol could result in anyone calling in suspicious activity reports about completely innocuous behavior. The black and brown residents who have suffered most from prior abuses would then be subjected to an increased rate of police responses to activities that are either innocuous or constitute minor infractions like loitering. Black people have had the cops called on them for doing everything from eating at a Waffle House, to golfing, waiting for a school bus, being a 6-year-old, walking to a store, shopping for clothes, working out, or getting locked out of their own house. And as we’ve seen from seemingly endless shootings of unarmed black men and women, this kind of overpolicing can have fatal consequences. Newark’s open-feed cameras are destined to multiply the number of unjustified stops of black and brown residents by police.

As Newark expands surveillance of its city streets and opens those video feeds to the public, other local governments around the country are beginning to recognize the serious risks that these kinds of technologies pose to residents’ privacy and civil rights, and are reining in their use. Oakland, Santa Clara County, Berkeley, and Davis, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Seattle; and Somerville, Massachusetts, have all adopted ordinances and policies that require increased transparency around the use of surveillance technology and approval by the local government before those tools can be acquired or deployed. More than a dozen other state and local governments are considering similar laws.

Newark should take a page from their book and require accountability, rather than facilitating unchecked public surveillance. At the very least, the city should abandon the Citizen Virtual Patrol. If they don’t, there will be nothing to stop people all over the world from watching Newark residents as they take their kids to school, grocery shop at corner stores, or tie their shoelaces and greet their neighbors—which is exactly what we saw when we watch the feeds from our office, more than 200 miles away.