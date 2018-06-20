The Industry

Microsoft Touted Its Work With ICE in January. Now Its CEO Is Downplaying It.

By

Nadella asserted that the contracts have nothing to do with family separation.
Nadella asserted that the contracts have nothing to do with family separation.
GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella responded Tuesday to mounting internal and external criticisms of the company’s contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in light of the recent furor over the Trump administration’s family-separation policy. Microsoft first became the target of scrutiny after people unearthed a Jan. 24 blog post from general manager Tom Keane, which outlined how government agencies including ICE had entered into contracts to use Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud technology. The company temporarily removed references to ICE from the post on Monday before restoring it to its original form and issuing a statement in opposition to the separations. More than 100 Microsoft employees then signed and sent an open letter to Nadella on Tuesday calling on him to end the company’s work with ICE.

In a companywide email that Nadella subsequently published on LinkedIn later on Tuesday, he condemned the zero-tolerance separation policy as “abhorrent” and noted, “As both a parent and an immigrant, this issue touches me personally.” Yet he shied away from making any commitments concerning the ICE contracts and characterized them as unrelated to the current controversy:

I want to be clear: Microsoft is not working with the U.S. government on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border. Our current cloud engagement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is supporting legacy mail, calendar, messaging and document management workloads.

As the Verge points out, Nadella’s assertion that Microsoft is only working with ICE on clerical matters would seem to contradict its January blog post in which the company claimed it was helping the agency “utilize deep learning capabilities to accelerate facial recognition and identification.”

A chorus of tech CEOs—including YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki, Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg—have called for an end to the family-separation policy. Nadella has now joined this group, though, as Bloomberg reported, Microsoft has $19.14 million in active contracts with ICE.

ICE Immigration Microsoft

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mark Joseph Stern

Two GOP Senators Can Stop Child Separation by Refusing to Confirm Trump’s Judicial Nominees

Emma Laperruque

Avocado Toast Salad is the Best Thing Since Avocado Toast

Aaron Mak

Microsoft Touted Its Work With ICE in January. Now Its CEO Is Downplaying It.

Eric Betts

Morocco Deserved Much Better Than Being the First Team Eliminated from the World Cup
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I’m Worried That My Neighbor’s Kids Are Taking Pictures of Me Gardening in the Nude.

Rebecca Gale

Trump’s Work Requirements Will Be Totally Ineffective for Taxpayers and Devastating for Housing Assistance Recipients.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump May End Family Separation Through Executive Action, Like He Could Have Done All Along

Molly Olmstead

Protests Over Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy Broke Out in Cities Across the Country on Tuesday

Christina Bonnington

How Google Uses Wi-Fi Networks to Figure Out Your Exact Location

Rachelle Hampton

Lawrence Wright Paints an Intimate, Nuanced Portrait of Texas. If Only He Had Been Willing to Look Harder at Its Racial Dynamics.

Sam Adams

Michael B. Jordan Is Out for Revenge in the Creed 2 Trailer.

Rhys Dipshan

A Federal Policy Loophole Is Supporting the Hacking-for-Hire Market. Can It Be Closed?

Most Read

Trump Explains That “You Have to Take the Children Away” in Unhinged Speech to Small-Business Owners

Molly Olmstead

XXXTentacion’s Death Deserves More Than Indifference

Jack Hamilton

How the Trump Administration Is Defending the Indefensible

Dahlia Lithwick

For a Longtime Listener to the Nerdist Podcast, the Chris Hardwick Allegations Mark the End of a Complicated Era

Rebecca Onion

Trump Rambles and Disses His Way Through Confusing House GOP Immigration Meeting

Jim Newell

Trump’s Tangent About Canadian Shoe Smugglers, Explained

Jordan Weissmann