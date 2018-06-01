Kanye Made Us Download Third-Rate Apps to Listen to His First-Rate Music

Stationhead and Wav Media were both supposed to air the debut of Ye. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

When Kanye West released The Life of Pablo in 2016, he initially told fans that the album would be available only on Tidal, Jay Z’s streaming service. So I downloaded Tidal, signed up for a free trial, listened to TLOP a couple of times, and then deleted the app once I heard it had been beset by money-sucking glitches.

This time around, to hear the midnight debut of his new album Ye, Kanye instructed us to download two apps: Wav Media, a live streaming platform, and Stationhead, a “social radio” app. So, like the good fan that I am, I obliged. I downloaded Wav Media on my phone and Stationhead on my girlfriend’s. I also borrowed her headphones so that I could have an ear tuned in to each app. Kanye knows he can make me jump through hoops to listen to his music.

It’s unclear why both downloads were necessary. Wav Media began live streaming the listening party that Kanye held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 10 p.m. With its sleek aqua-black color scheme and emphasis on celebrity influencers, the night-club-inspired interface looked suspiciously similar to that of Vero, the sketchy “anti-Facebook” app that had its 15 minutes of fame in February.

For the first hour, the Wav party stream consisted of a camp fire smoldering in the bucolic Wyoming prairie, flanked by a towering set of speakers and a half-dozen grazing horses. The comment section on the bottom left of the screen was abuzz with confused onlookers speculating as to why the horses weren’t moving. Maybe it was all green screen?

Stationhead, on the other hand, was supposed to host a “communal listening session” for the album at midnight. The app essentially lets users control their own radio stations by managing playlists that are broadcasted to followers in real time. It’s a cool idea, and Thursday night was Stationhead’s chance sell itself to a vast new user base by having near-exclusive rights to the debut of one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

The app summarily crashed at the stroke of 12. Disgruntled users took to Twitter to flip out. As one person tweeted, “Actually fml stationhead app not working so I can’t hear kanye’s album, and JR FUCKING SMITH just single handedly lost the game I fucking hate life so much theres just too much shit.” Rather than providing the sneak peek of Ye as promised, Stationhead instead tried to placate us with this illustration of a weeping David Bowie:

Stationhead maintenance message. Stationhead

Fortunately, Wav Media was still up and running when Kanye and the celebrities and journalists at his listening party began crowding around the campfire. Through my 5.5-by-2.7-inch screen, I saw the likes of Chris Rock, Desiigner, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, and Pusha T bob their heads to the seven-track album. The app worked fine, though Wav didn’t add anything special to the experience. When the album ended, the crowd decided they wanted to hear it again. But my eyes were beginning to strain, so I left the party.

Read Slate’s review of Kanye West’s new album Ye.