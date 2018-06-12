Why the Gift Bags at the North Korea Summit Could Pose a Cybersecurity Threat

Journalists were given gift bags containing USB-powered fans at the U.S.-North Korea summit. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

At the Singapore summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un this week, a company connected to the local government provided journalists with gift bags containing a tourism guidebook, a water bottle, a trial newspaper subscription to the Straits Times, and a fan that can be plugged into a USB port.

Media goody bag: Mini USB fan, hand-held fan with #TrumpKim on either side to blow around all the hot air.... and a fun guide to Sentosa. NB: that's not the delegations playing beach volleyball. pic.twitter.com/fbdKVzr0Cn — Amanda Drury (@MandyCNBC) June 10, 2018

After journalists posted pictures of the bags’ contents, a number of cybersecurity experts sent tweets urging them not to plug in the fans, noting that the devices could be designed to surreptitiously download malicious software onto a victim’s computer.

A free USB fan for journalists covering talks in Singapore, how cool! (Because it’s impossible for USB devices to spread malware or exfiltrate data, right?) https://t.co/Hin3erdWbQ — Stephen Cobb (@zcobb) June 10, 2018

If you're thinking "I need to stay cool, I could use one of these," come talk to me. I'll kick you in the shin really hard. Then the ice you use to reduce swelling will keep you cool. Bonus: the medical bills will cost less than the inevitable incident response this thing brings. https://t.co/w8FV9BSBkA — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) June 11, 2018

So, um, summit journalists. Do not plug this in. Do not keep it. Drop it in a public trash can or send it to your friendly neighborhood security researcher. Call any computer science department and donate it for a class exercise. I’d be glad to take one off your hands, btw. https://t.co/vz8xjUIjVz — Barton Gellman (@bartongellman) June 11, 2018

If you are a journalist at a summit with the North Koreans and someone gives you a USB fan, please do not plug it into your laptop. COME ON https://t.co/sxnMyKZwAq — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 11, 2018

Alan Woodward, a computer science professor at the University of Surrey, told the BBC, “There’s an adage in cyber-security: if you give someone physical access to your computer, it’s no longer your computer. Use an unknown USB stick and you are doing just that.”

As the Huffington Post points out, the Russian spies planted USB drives containing malware in kiosks surrounding the NATO headquarters in Kabul in 2008. A U.S. military official ended up purchasing one of the devices and plugged it into a secure computer. Russia reportedly employed the same ruse again during a G-20 summit near St. Petersburg in 2013, supplying foreign delegates with complimentary USB pen drives that were equipped to download information from a target’s computer.

It is rather warm in Singapore at this time of the year, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. There’s no proof that the USB fans are intended to do anything but provide a much-needed breeze. But, just to be safe, attendees should probably fan themselves with the guidebook instead.