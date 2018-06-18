Marvel Fans Have Opinions on Which Mega-Conglomerate Should Get to Buy Fox

James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, Carolina Bartczak, Rose Byrne, Alexandra Shipp, Lana Condor, and Simon Kinberg attend an X-Men Apocalypse screening on May 24, 2016 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Two massive conglomerates are fighting it out over which one of them will get to buy a third huge company—it’s 2018, what else is new? These sorts of corporate machinations are usually of little interest to nonshareholders, but in the case of Disney and Comcast’s battle for 21st Century Fox—the parent of the 20th Century Fox movie studio, FX, National Geographic, and more—superhero fans are sitting up and taking notice. Why? Because this could have implications for their beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney is the current owner of Marvel Studios, keepers of the MCU, the behemoth whose movies and characters like the Avengers, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, have brought in billions of dollars over the past decade. But some of the movie rights to Marvel characters still rest with other companies due to deals that predate the MCU. If Disney were to take ownership of Fox, it would mean that characters that Fox owns the movie rights to, which notably includes the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, could potentially join the MCU stable, a prospect that many fans find irresistible. It would mean Wolverine could fight evil side by side with Iron Man and Captain America, that the Avengers squad would roll even deeper next time there’s an infinity war.

As the Verge points out, this has led to a curious situation: Superhero fans are now declaring sides in a multibillion-dollar merger. On Twitter, fans are pleading with Comcast to bow out of the fight and treating Disney as not its fellow super-corporation but a likable underdog that deserves to beat big, bad Comcast. These fans don’t seem to recognize that both are huge companies, and both care much more about maximizing profits than they do about fans’ MCU sequel fantasies—although in the case of Disney, profits and sequel fantasies probably align.

wtf is @comcast trying to over bid @Disney !!! look we the people have waited to long to see the xmen join the mcu @MarvelStudios @Marvel !! let us have our moment and make your bids on something else! pic.twitter.com/vf6nWDEq3g — F.R 11/14 👑👑 (@Freaky_Ryder) June 18, 2018

Comcast needs to fuck off and let Disney buy Fox because I need F4 and Xmen in the MCU BYE. My faves deserve to be done RIGHT and be connected to my other favorite characters 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Eion ⤧ (@canaryvision) June 18, 2018

If Comcast messes up this X-Men/MCU deal for Disney, I may hurt someone. 😐 — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) June 17, 2018

Comcast is trying to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets and I’m gonna need hem to chill because I need the X-Men to be in the MCU pic.twitter.com/hz7Kl0lwNX — Joseph (@Jooee___) June 13, 2018

can comcast gtfo with that offer and let disney buy fox so we can get the x-men in the MCU please & thank you. — Adam Hairston (@adamhaterston) June 14, 2018

NO! We are not letting Comcast gettting there greedy little Hands on Fox cause we don't want Fox and Dreamworks together again! Fox belongs to #TeamDisney Comcast is an evil Greedy company that just wants everything! — John Oscar Horton 3 (@3Joh226677) June 13, 2018

If Comcast prevails in this contest, it would mean no X-Men in the MCU anytime soon. It would also mean a lot of other things: A cable and internet behemoth like Comcast owning more content raises serious antitrust concerns, although so does a content company like Disney taking over a content company like Fox. Either way, it’s hard to focus on one’s anti-monopolistic anxieties when the crossover possibilities are so tantalizing. Then again, for those of us who think there are already more than enough MCU movies, it might be enough to make you root for Comcast.