Comcast Nationwide Xfinity Outage Caused by a Cut in a Fiber Line

Comcast Nationwide Xfinity Outage Caused by Cut in a Fiber Line

Cuts in two of the fiber lines that Comcast uses to provide internet service led to a major nationwide outage for people who rely on Xfinity as their internet service provider on Friday, the company confirmed on Twitter.

Customers have also had issues with Comcast cable and telephone services.

Down Detector indicates that people began losing service at around 12:30 p.m.
EST, and more than 11,000 outage reports eventually flooded into the site. Users were further noting disruptions in their Verizon and Spectrum connections, but to a lesser extent. It is unclear at the moment how long it will take Comcast to bring services back online, though the number of outage reports appears to have been dropping over the course of the afternoon.

Comcast is the largest broadband company in the nation and reported in the last quarter that it serves a total of 29.6 million business and residential customers.

Update Jun. 29, 5:30 p.m.: A Comcast spokesperson sent Slate a statement on the outage:

“We identified two, separate and unrelated fiber cuts to our network backbone providers. Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We again apologize to anyone who was impacted.”

This post was updated with additional information from Comcast.

