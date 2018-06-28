The Profiles of Actual Voters This Bot Tweets Seem Too Good to Be True

The American Voter bot tweeted out the description of a pro-choice woman who voted for Trump. George Frey/Getty Images

The American Voter Bot is a Twitter account that posts a profile of a U.S. voter every hour based on Harvard’s 2016 Cooperative Congressional Election Study, which polled 64,600 adults on a range of political topics, from their policy preferences to the votes they cast in the presidential election. Created by the Economist data journalist G. Elliott Morris and MIT Election Lab Research Associate Alexander Agadjanian, the bot purportedly selects a respondent from the study and three of their issue positions at random, along with information about their political party and vote choice in 2016. It then spits out a tweet presenting the information in a first-person statement. For example:

On Wednesday, the bot posted a voter profile that was eerily timely, given it came just a few hours after news broke of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement:

One of Trump’s campaign promises was to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade. As many pointed out in response to the tweet, this was a day when being pro-choice and a Trump voter were especially at odds with each other. The other apparent ideological contradictions evinced in the post caused many to respond in exasperated confusion, and even led some to suggest that the bot was fake.

By searching through the CCES data, I found that there is in fact one white, college-educated woman from New Jersey out of the 64,600 respondents who matches the bot’s description. According to the entry, she voted for Mitt Romney in 2012, makes between $100,000 and $119,000 per year, and considers herself to be a Roman Catholic but does not pray very much.

As the tweet suggests, she’s also all over the map when it comes to her political views, at least according to prevailing notions of party ideology. Like many Trump supporters, she believed that the economy overall was getting worse over the course of 2016, though she herself had seen a slight increase in household income. She rejects neoliberalism and doesn’t believe the U.S. should flex its military might to spread democracy, defend allies, or intervene in genocide. (She does, however, believe the U.S. military should be helping to enforce the United Nations laws.) She is in favor of increasing police presence on American streets, even it if means fewer funds for other public services, and wants to “increase prison sentences for felons who have already committed two or more serious or violent crimes.” She opposes the Affordable Care Act and already has health insurance through family or an employer.

Yet she also would support the Clean Air and Water Acts, even if it might cause people to lose their jobs, and a law requiring a minimum amount of wind, solar, and hydroelectric power to contribute to overall electricity generation, even if she would have to foot a steeper utilities bill. She acknowledges the presence of “angry racism” in America and thinks that racial problems are somewhat common, but is unsure whether white people have certain advantages due to their skin color. She also supported the passage of the Trans Pacific Partnership, a signature piece of legislation from the Obama administration. And, as the tweet suggests, she does not want to prohibit abortions in any case, and approves of using federal funds for the procedure, but she doesn’t think employers should be forced to provide them in insurance plans.

The timing of the tweet may seem a bit suspect, given how perfectly it fit in with the events of the day. However, the creators have uploaded its code onto GitHub for anyone to inspect.

All of this made her perfect for the American Voter Bot, whose purpose is to highlight such voters who possess what may seem to be perplexing political views. The account takes its name from a blockbuster 1960 study titled “The American Voter,” which found that people often do not have policy views that are consistently liberal or conservative. “[The bot] was meant to show that people aren’t too ideologically coherent,” said Agadjanian, one the co-creators. “It suggests that a lot of the divisions in American politics don’t really revolve around the issues themselves.” He noted that the bot’s followers, most of whom seem to be liberal, tend to comment the most on posts that describe someone who doesn’t fit the racial, gender, or educational profile of what many consider to be a typical Trump voter. While Agadjanian cautions that these cases may be outliers, he nevertheless believes that they serve as an important reminder about the vagaries of voter preferences.