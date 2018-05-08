One Reddit User Claims Scorpio Spam Is Overtaking Astrology Reddit

Users

Ban Scorpios?

Every internet community has a scapegoat. Apparently even astrology.

By

Illustration of Scorpio constellation in night sky.
Typical attention-seeking Scorpio.
Thinkstock/taeya18

We’re now a few months into astrology’s takeover of the internet, as previously declared by the New York Times and several other publications. So it should be all sunshine and rainbows, or rather, rising signs and favorable planets, among online astrology fans, right?

Alas, it seems no one, not even astrology aficionados, can have nice things. Instead of reveling in their golden age, they’re out here trying to ban Scorpios from the astrology subreddit.

I’m exaggerating, but only slightly: Twitter user @colleentie recently drew attention to a screenshot of a Reddit post arguing, essentially, that Scorpios, aka those with birthdays from Oct. 23 through Nov. 21, are out of control online. In a post titled, “MODS: Please start banning Scorpio spam,” the poster complains that members of the sign are responsible for a disproportionate amount of garbage posts on the subreddit, and must be stopped. The thread goes on, “I’ve used this subreddit for 3-4 years now, and in all of that time, one of the constants here, has been a continual flood of attention seeking threads, written by Scorpio natives. No other sign’s natives do it to anywhere near the same extent, and I and several other people here are getting utterly sick of it.” Not everyone agrees with the assertion that Scorpios have hijacked the board—apparently there’s some indication that the spam may be part of a larger rash of obnoxious sun-sign threads.

While the thread only got a moderate amount of attention and responses, the idea that a Reddit community about astrology could more or less ban one of the 12 astrological signs from participation on account of insufferable behavior is too delicious not to contemplate further. Yes, there exists a species of online troll whose venue of choice is an astrology board, and today we learned that troll is a Scorpio. Maybe it was written in the stars all along—if one sign was going to get banned from the zodiac, it would be Scorpios, wouldn’t it? According to the cosmic authority that is Astrostyle.com, Scorpios are “a little bit TOO intense at times” and “can be protective and magnetic but also secretive, possessive and vengeful,” which happen to be the exact characteristics of people bound to create drama online. So sorry, Scorpio trolls of Reddit: Apparently, you’re in retrograde.

