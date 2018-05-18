What Twitter’s Nosiest Brits and Yanks Are Saying About the Royal Wedding

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Apparently some lady named Meghan is getting married this weekend? Just kidding, Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry is perhaps the most important event of the century so far, even more important than Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William, because that was forever ago and Middleton never starred in a USA Network show about lawyers. If you’re planning to be among the faithful who wake up early to tune into the nuptials, you’ll probably want some Twitter buddies to provide a running commentary, just in case the live broadcast gets too serious.

To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the top Twitter accounts to watch the ceremony live alongside, split into the bride’s side (Yanks) on the left and the groom’s side (Brits) on the right, just like in a real chapel. (Please do not take these American vs. U.K. designations too seriously, though, as we’ve done all sorts of egregious things for simplicity’s sake, like lumping the Canadians in with the Yanks and basically just guessing where various people and organizations seem to be from.)

Happy royal watching!