How to Watch the Royal Wedding Online if You Don’t Have Cable

How to Watch the Royal Wedding if You Don't Have Cable

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Don’t know why they didn’t invite us.
Ben Birchall/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are set to be married on Saturday in the latest high-profile royal wedding. Here’s how you can follow along. (We’re assuming you didn’t get an invite to St. George’s Chapel either.)

Major news channels like CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo, Fox, E!, PBS, ABC, and BBC America will begin their coverage at around 4 a.m. EDT for TV viewers. But there are also plenty of places where cord cutters can watch the genteel affair. YouTube will have a livestream of the event, as will the New York Times and People.

Websites and streaming apps for news networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC will allow anyone to watch for free, although HBO and BBC America’s sites require you to sign in.

And, of course, if you have a subscription to online TV services like Hulu Live, Sling Blue, PlayStation Vue, or DirectTV, you can access the news networks that will be broadcasting the event. Or you can take advantage of their free trials.

For people who don’t want to wake up early on a Saturday to watch the live broadcasts, YouTube and Britbox, a streaming service from BBC, will have replays available. HBO will also make its coverage available for on-demand viewing on Saturday evening.

