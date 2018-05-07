Medical Twitter’s #ShareAStoryInOneTweet Is Heartbreaking, Self-Aggrandizing, and Extremely Important

Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo.

Doctors are just like everyone else: They’re on Twitter. For many of us, Twitter has become a global watercooler, where professionals come to discuss ideas and hot topics, just like any other subset of Twitter. Debates over new articles, medical education, and policy are common and—somewhat extraordinarily given the medium—often civilized and informative.

Like any other field, “Med Twitter” has its stars, and last summer, Esther Choo became an undisputed one. An emergency physician and health-policy researcher, Choo fired off a tweetstorm about her experiences with racism as a practicing Asian American in Oregon (in a moment of downtime while watching one of her kids—emergency docs are legendary multitaskers). This was shortly after the neo-Nazi demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia. It took off:

1/ We've got a lot of white nationalists in Oregon. So a few times a year, a patient in the ER refuses treatment from me because of my race. — Esther Choo (@choo_ek) August 13, 2017

When Choo’s thread was retweeted by Chelsea Clinton—and about 25,000 others—she quickly gained national recognition as a champion of both patients and doctors rights. Choo has an unusual knack for capturing the medical zeitgeist, and last week she did it again, doing something that many have tried but few have accomplished: She made a hashtag happen. That hashtag, #ShareAStoryInOneTweet, took off after Choo tweeted her own story—one of a patient who beat the long odds and survived the necessarily brutal CPR she and her team provided.

When I first met B, he’d been dead for 20 min.



We got him back, inexplicably.



He calls me every year on the anniversary. 10 years now.#ShareAStoryInOneTweet — Esther Choo (@choo_ek) May 5, 2018

The part of Choo’s story that took me by surprise is the twist at the end. What twist, you ask? The part where the patient calls his doctor to thank her every year, of course! As the medical system has become more challenging for patients to navigate, and more expensive, many physicians feel that their efforts are forgotten by their patients. We tend to hear about patient complaints, even if they represent a small fraction of the care we provide. So Choo’s story was a refreshing reminder that we still do make a difference and that, while they may not always say so, our patients do actually appreciate what we do for them.

Over the past few days, doctors, nurses, and other health professionals have followed Choo’s lead, revealing some of their most personal and moving stories in 280 characters or less. Not unlike the six-word story often misattributed to Ernest Hemingway (“For sale: baby shoes, never worn.”), many of these tweets really pack the pathos. Reading through them, one would correctly conclude that doctors and nurses have to process a lot of emotional baggage just to make it through the day. Or as one person put it: Med Twitter is emo.

Many of the tweets celebrate our successes:

U collapsed at work (Home Depot).. u were dead when my ambulance arrived.



I got u back. U have no idea who I am.



I visited Home Depot just to see u during my darkest hours in medical school... ur a reminder that I can do it



You saved me back. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet — AbbersMD (@AbbersMD) May 5, 2018

While others serve as cautionary tales:

I saw kids die daily from measles in Kenya. I saw a women carry her child 30 miles on her back to get him vaccinated. First world parents who don’t vaccinate are spoiled fools. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet — John Vann, MD (@Docsocksomaha) May 5, 2018

You laid limp in mom’s lap; couldn’t open eyes; pale; moaning. A #naturopath convinced ur mom that you were sick w/ fictitious illness. I feared leukemia. Took hrs to convince mom to go to ER. You were admitted immediately. Dx w/ leukemia days later. #ShareAStoryinOneTweet — Britt Marie Hermes (@NaturoDiaries) May 7, 2018

Others are personal stories that speak to our humanism and bravery, which too often gets overlooked.

Early days of AIDS epidemic, when nurses would avoid going into pt rooms. I was off-service intern, paged for a young gay man, blind, alone, calling for his mother. Shut off beeper, held his hand, called him son, he didn’t die alone. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet — AttributionIsABear (@plantagious) May 6, 2018

Another theme that has cropped up is the sacrifices that we make and a reminder that we cannot take care of others if we do not take care of ourselves.

Oh, I realized suddenly.



It’s not that I’m not smart enough or don’t know enough.



It’s burnout.



I took my own advice.

I cut back.

I put exercise on my calendar.

I learned to meditate.

I started writing.



I feel better.



I still see patients.



#ShareAStoryInOneTweet — Sarah Matathia MD MPH (@SarahMatMDMPH) May 6, 2018

Many have shared inspirational stories revealing why they do what they do in the first place.

You had your face blown off in a terrorist attack. I was a junior member of a trauma team paralysed by ignorance and https://t.co/k9wtNutdg4 died. We had to know more, we had to do better. I switched careers to trauma care. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet — Karim Brohi (@karimbrohi) May 7, 2018

And stories of why what we do is so challenging; at times even the saves are heartbreaking.

You awoke in ICU with no memory of the accident. I was on call, 27 years old.



I had to tell you your wife didn’t make it. And then, I told you your legs were gone too.#ShareAStoryinOneTweet — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) May 7, 2018

Naturally, there are some detractors:

Admittedly, there is something vaguely self-aggrandizing about this hashtag. But I think there’s enough value here (both for the doctors and others getting a rare look into our actual feelings) that sentiments like these are justly in the minority. Ultimately, doctors have the urge and the instinct to teach. (The original Latin meaning of doctor was, in fact, teacher.)

You were a retired med school dean - so sick the first day I met you, I had to admit you to the hospital. Two days later, you died. Your last conscious act: allowing 1st year med students interview you & correcting their spleen exam. A teacher to the end. #ShareAStoryInOneTweet — David Steensma (@DavidSteensma) May 6, 2018

We teach each other, we teach our students, and we teach our patients. But when we physicians lose sight of the reality that our own emotions are part of the overall equation, we lose that essential feeling that the work we do is vital to our patients. This, perhaps more than anything else, can lead to burnout. And if we forget it altogether, our patients will suffer too, because we can’t possibly bring our best selves to the job. Ultimately, I believe this is why this particular hashtag has taken off—and why we should remember it for longer than its inevitably short life span.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views and opinions of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.