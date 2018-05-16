Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Meet with EU Leaders After Rebuffing U.K. Lawmakers

The Industry

Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Meet with EU Leaders

By

Zuckerberg declined to testify before UK officials, but may meet with the EU as early as next week.
Zuckerberg declined to testify before UK officials, but may meet with the EU as early as next week.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with representatives of the European Parliament in Brussels “as soon as possible,” according to an announcement Wednesday from its president, Antonio Tajani. The meeting could be as early as next week, and the parliament also plans to organize a hearing with Facebook concerning personal data security and the impact of social media on European elections. Tajani wrote, in part, “Web giants must be responsible for the content they publish, including blatantly false news and illegal content.”

This announcement comes only two days after Facebook rebuffed the UK parliament’s threat to issue a formal summons for Zuckerberg to testify before the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee. The company’s CTO, Mike Schroepfer, appeared before UK lawmakers in April, but the head of the committee found his testimony to be unsatisfactory.

“We were disappointed after providing a very significant amount of information to the Committee at the last hearing the Committee declared our response insufficient,” Facebook’s head of public policy in the UK wrote in a statement. “While Mr. Zuckerberg has no plans to meet with the committee or travel to the UK at the present time we continue to fully recognize the seriousness of these issues and remain committed to working with you to provide any additional relevant information you require for your inquiry into fake news.”

It’s unclear why Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with officials in the EU and not the UK. The decision may have to do with the union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which grants users with more control over their privacy and personal data. Companies that operate in the EU will have to comply with the regulations by next week. Zuckerberg has agreed to follow the new rules and (perhaps misleadingly) pledged to extend its privacy controls to all users. However, Reuters reported last month that Facebook had moved data processing for international users outside of the EU from Ireland to the U.S., which effectively means that 1.5 billion users won’t be covered by GDPR.

Europe Facebook Mark Zuckerberg

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Meet with EU Leaders After Rebuffing U.K. Lawmakers

Isaac Chotiner

Why Bibi Netanyahu Embraces Anti-Semites and Ignores the Palestinians

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! Am I Queer Enough to Identify Myself as Queer on My Grad School Application?

Lena Wilson

HBO’s Upcoming The Case Against Adnan Syed Will Turn the Serial Story Into a Documentary

Emma Stefansky

Lars Von Trier’s Serial-Killer Movie Shocked Cannes, but His Provocations Are Getting Stale

Elana Broitman

How Technology Could Help Keep the 2020 Census From Missing So Many People

William Saletan

Donald Trump Is Using Bill Clinton’s Tricks to Lie About Stormy Daniels

Marissa Martinelli

Seth Meyers Edits Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Press Briefings So That She Actually Tells the Truth

Molly Olmstead

Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Launches “Deportation Bus Tour” With Promise to “Fill This Bus With Illegals”

Meredith Broussard

The Dirty Truth Coming for Self-Driving Cars

Aaron Mak

There Are Two Big Reasons Robocalls Are Getting Worse. The FCC Is Only Trying to Fix One.

Strategist Editors

The Best Fans on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Most Read

What Makes a Fascinator Chic Instead of Absurd? A British Milliner Explains.

Marissa Martinelli

We’re Starting to See the Consequences of Trump’s Rash Decision-Making

Fred Kaplan

My Wife Drinks Too Much in Front of the Kids, and I Don’t Know if We Have a Future Together

Carvell Wallace

Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Half-Witted and Scruffy-Looking

Sam Adams

Yanny vs. Laurel Is “the Dress” for Your Ears

Heather Schwedel

Why Is a Qatari Diplomat Refusing to Confirm Footage of Him Attending His Trump Tower Meeting?

Jeremy Stahl