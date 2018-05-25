Irish Citizens’ #HomeToVote Tweets Show the Internet at Its Most Inspiring

Activists from the campaign to repeal Ireland’s Eighth Amendment canvas voters in Dublin on Thursday. Barry Cronin/Getty Images

On Friday, Irish citizens are voting in a referendum on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the country’s constitution, the rule that makes abortion illegal in all but a few exceptions. Ireland does not allow voting by absentee ballot, so some Irish citizens living abroad chose to make the trip home to cast their ballots. A hashtag has emerged for them to document this journey on social media, #HomeToVote, and if you want to see an example of something that’s good on the internet this week, you’ll do no better than a scroll through it. If you care to look, you’ll find a casual display of all the best things about human nature and democracy at work, no biggie or anything.

Finally landed in Shannon! So many people here and a lot of them seem to be #hometovote. It's amazing to see that so many people care so much and want to give Irish women their right to choose ❤❤❤ #Repealthe8th #voteyes #healthcarenotairfare pic.twitter.com/lTTPidFZHb — Alice O' Fegan (@AliceOFegan) May 24, 2018

We're on a weeks family holiday in Spain. Today I take car, train, another train, plane and then mammy mobile to get to my polling station on time. For me and for this girl. #hometovote #RunJoRun pic.twitter.com/0ZFygX1z5h — Joanne Byrne (@jolisby) May 25, 2018

The repeal voters on the Dublin flight from Gatwick this evening 🙋🏻‍♀️ #repealthe8th #HometoVote pic.twitter.com/4SAFiYJSgP — Jessica O'Hara (@ImOnlyMeWithYou) May 24, 2018

My 'drop of golden' son just landed in Cork airport. He is #hometovote and will be voting YES for his sister, YES his mum & YES for a better day for women and a kinder Ireland. Our family all #TogetherForYes #together2vote @CorkTogether4Y pic.twitter.com/fK9Dc7nCi6 — Colette Kelleher (@ColetteKelleher) May 24, 2018

I’m coming #hometovote! Thirty hours from Bangkok to Dublin on a mission to repeal that eighth and get my bodily autonomy 👍#voteyes #together4yes #repeal #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/CKgLO0NDxk — Louise Barry (@made0fglitter) May 23, 2018

Taking in #HomeToVote is like watching Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, or any number of road trip comedies, except instead of hijinks, you get the inspiration of watching people fight for their political beliefs as they traverse entire continents to participate in a potentially historic vote and try to make the world a better place. Most, though not all, of the #HomeToVote posts are coming from people who are voting in favor of repealing the amendment and vastly expanding the reproductive rights of the women of Ireland, where, due to its strong history of Catholicism, abortion laws are among the most restrictive in the world. Whereas social media’s default modes tend to be irony and vitriol, this detour into earnestness stand out.

I'm coming #HomeToVote ! Will be traveling 5,169 miles from LA to Dublin and will be thinking of every Irish woman who has had to travel to access healthcare that should be available in their own country. Let's do this, Ireland! #repealthe8th #VoteYes pic.twitter.com/fZDxUIGrs9 — Lauryn Canny (@LaurynCanny) May 23, 2018

Too brief of a honeymoon, but I'm #HomeToVote and hopefully #hometorepeal



Ready for the Ireland I deserve, you deserve, everyone who has ever faced the same journey as me alone deserves. We are not criminals, we need this, we WILL repeal this. pic.twitter.com/yRViMlZVTV — Kate (@Bed_Forever_) May 23, 2018

Brussels airport boarding to Dublin. The passengers on one flight #hometovote #Repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/pGyoanvFT3 — Paula Kehoe (@paulamkehoe) May 24, 2018

Some #HomeToVote-ers are going clear across the world, even cutting vacations short, to get back to Ireland. They’re coming from near and far, by air, by sea, by highway, and even, probably, by foot. Any social media user is used to seeing travel tweets, especially around the holidays, but these give new purpose to a genre usually reserved for frittering the time away or complaining @airlines. Posts from the road also make literal the normally metaphoric adage that the journey to change can be long and arduous, making them canny political messaging.

So proud of my cousin Claire #HomeToVoteYes from NYC for her daughter Aida and for all our daughters, sisters, mums and friends so they never have to make that lonely trip again #repealthe8th #hometovote pic.twitter.com/bxGAFILZS4 — Annie Blackmore (@annie_blackmore) May 25, 2018

One hour delay.



Please don't screw this up Ryanair 🙈



Still due to land before 8 and have short journey to polling station we should be OK.#hometovote#RunJoRun#MeNerves pic.twitter.com/4H91mSwBRh — Joanne Byrne (@jolisby) May 25, 2018

⚡️Lightening never strikes twice.⚡️my view as I went #hometovote Today, I am SO proud of all the amazing Irish women who are #fierce like lightening-who held strikes, protests, lobbied-worked bloody hard to get us to this moment today. Thank you. #together4yes #Repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/qDmvrVTnhW — Niamh Moroney (@NiamhMoroney) May 25, 2018

Dublin Airport is a sea of repeal jumpers and yes badges. They're coming..... #HomeToVote — Amanda (@iAmanda91) May 23, 2018

Every year about 3,500 Irish women travel to get an abortion in nearby England, where the procedure is legal. Some #HomeToVote posters have noted this parallel and expressed the hope that their journeys will prevent future abortion-seeking women from having to leave the country to obtain the procedure.

To all the Irish women who've traveled with pride today so that in the future other Irish women don't have to travel in shame, I salute you! #hometovote #HomeToVoteYes #repealthe8th — Bex Byrne (@bexby28) May 25, 2018

There is a certain beauty in women using the same airports to come #hometovote that their sisters have had to use to access abortion, often alone and scared. #repealthe8th #trustwomen #voteYES — Goddessdeeva (@goddessdeeva) May 25, 2018

Irish citizens and supporters have also used the hashtag to crowd-source the cost of tickets home or rides to and from the airport, a type of good deed that wouldn’t be possible without the internet.

I can’t vote (lived abroad too long).

I haven’t canvassed (I live in London).I haven’t been shouted at, spat at, had doors slammed in my face. I *can* offer lifts to Heathrow/ London City airports on Friday AM. #HomeToVote #Repealthe8th *for Savita & all Irish women* pic.twitter.com/4nr3OvHa9J — Helen O'Rahilly (@HelenORahilly) May 23, 2018

Hope everyone is getting where you need to get to vote. If anyone needs a lift I will be picking people up at the airport at 11:30ish (term 1) and dropping in City Centre. Back picking up at airport at 2:30ish. Let me know! #voteyes #motorvoter #votermotor #hometovote — Des Bishop 毕瀚生 (@Desbishop) May 25, 2018

Incredible scenes on the #hometovote FB group which has been funding trips back to Ireland. Someone has organised a motorbike to meet a voter off her ferry after it was delayed 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2KLv5J7pvP — Ellen Godwin (@ellen_godwin) May 25, 2018

As the New York Times noted, “[t]he journeys back to Ireland this week have mirrored a similar movement in 2015, when the country held a referendum vote to allow same-sex marriage.” In May of that year, Ireland voted to legalize same-sex marriage, by a large margin of 25 points. Recent polls show opinions on repealing the Eighth Amendment are more evenly split, and the vote may be a tight one. Or it may not—an exit poll cited by the Irish Times around 10 p.m. Dublin time predicted the repeal winning by a landslide, which would certainly make #HomeToVote worth the trip.