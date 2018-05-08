Future Tense

Here Is the Flying Taxi Uber Says You’ll Be Able to Hail in Five Years

By

Uber's flying taxi prototype.
Uber’s “aerial taxi” is definitely not an airplane.
Uber

Given the kinds of headlines it usually generates these days, Uber has to look wherever it can for good news—and this week it’s looking skyward. On Tuesday at its second annual Elevate conference in Los Angeles, the company revealed its latest electric flying car concept, which it hopes will lead to a full-blown aerial taxi service by 2023.

The idea behind these Jetsons-style conveyances is that instead of needing a long runway to manage takeoff and landing, they’ll take off and land vertically. This is achieved by stacking the propellers instead of placing them side by side, which Uber says also makes for a quieter landing. Those propellers are positioned on wings that are located far above the passenger bay, so riders don’t have to duck the blades when they board and deplane.

“Uber plans to operate a network of small, electric, aircraft in numerous cities worldwide to enable four-person ridesharing flights in densely populated urban markets,” the company said in a statement. Initially, Uber says, the electric aerial taxis will be piloted, but eventually the goal is to make them autonomous, mirroring its plan for self-driving cars.

How will these flying taxis work, should Uber ever get a fleet of them off the ground? The company’s idea now is that they’ll carry four passengers in order to, as Uber puts it, “avoid the dreaded middle seat,” travel 150 to 200 miles per hour, and soar about 1,000 to 2,000 feet above ground.

Since the taxis aren’t expected to take off for another five years—and that estimate is probably generous—all these details are certainly subject to change. But still, Uber appears to be fully invested in making these flying cars a reality. The company signed a “space act agreement” with NASA last fall to whip up ideas for a new “unmanned traffic management” system to safely oversee and manger these vehicles, which are supposed to be able to land in more places around a city than just airports.

Uber isn’t the only company with flying taxi dreams. Boeing and Airbus also have air taxi projects, and Larry Page, co-founder of Google, backs a company called Kitty Hawk, which shared a video of its flying taxi concept last year—though it looks more like a flying jet ski.

Here’s a video Uber made of actors boarding a flying taxi:

Transportation Uber

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aisha Harris

“This Is America” Is What Happens When Childish Gambino and Atlanta Become One

Isaac Butler

Introducing Lend Me Your Ears: A Podcast About Shakespeare and Politics

Molly Olmstead

Civil Rights Advocates Sue Ben Carson for Suspending Fair Housing Act Enforcement Rule

Rachel Withers

Why Would Anyone Upvote a Comment on Facebook?

Lena Wilson

R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Cult Will Be the Subject of a Lifetime Movie and a Docuseries

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Will Reportedly Announce That U.S. Is Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal

Ashton Lattimore

How a Wave of Honest History Museums Is Changing Black Tourism

Danielle Citron and David A. Super

The Many, Many Ways the Food-Stamp Database Proposed by House Republicans Could Go Wrong

April Glaser

Here Is the Flying Taxi Uber Says You’ll Be Able to Hail in Five Years

Marissa Martinelli

The Most Dramatic High School Ever Somehow Gets Even More Dramatic in the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer

Josh Voorhees

What to Watch in Tuesday’s Primaries

Strategist Editors

Everything I Use to Keep My Glasses Spick-and-Span

Most Read

White Evangelicals Would Keep Supporting Trump Even Without Roe v. Wade

John Ehrenreich

Adam Schiff Lays Out His Colleagues’ Plan to Oust Robert Mueller

Jeremy Stahl

What the Hell Happened to Rudy Giuliani?

Isaac Chotiner

The Loneliness of the Last Man on Earth Watcher

Ben Yagoda

The Key Signs of Money Laundering, According to a Former Prosecutor

Isaac Chotiner

“Be Best” Has to Be Bad on Purpose, Right?

Heather Schwedel