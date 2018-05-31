Google’s Self-Driving Car Project Is Buying a Lot of Minivans, Launching a Ride-Hailing Service

The Industry

Google’s Self-Driving Car Project to Buy 62,000 Minivans for a Ride-Hailing Service

By

Waymo may also lease its technology so that consumers can personally own a self-driving car.
Waymo may also lease its technology so that consumers can personally own a self-driving car.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google’s autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo announced on Thursday that it is planning to buy up to 62,000 minivans from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for a ride-hailing service, which will launch later in the year in Phoenix. Waymo had previously struck a deal to buy 20,000 compact cars from Jaguar Land Rover in March.

Rather than manufacturing cars itself, Waymo plans to retrofit these fleets with cameras, sensors, and other self-driving technology. Beyond ride hailing and leasing, Waymo indicated that it also plans to earn revenue from deliveries and mass transit.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with F.C.A. that will support the launch of our driverless service, and explore future products that support Waymo’s mission,” CEO John Krafcik told the New York Times.

The company also announced that it is discussing the possibility of leasing its technology to Fiat Chrysler so that the automaker can also sell these to consumers, the first solid indication that Waymo is willing to let people personally own an autonomous vehicle. Waymo began working with Fiat Chrysler in 2016 and currently has around 600 minivans, with which it has been running tests in Arizona, California, Texas, Washington, Michigan, and Georgia.

This news from Waymo comes after Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told Recode just this week that the two companies have been discussing the possibility of collaborating on autonomous vehicles. “They’re an incredible technology provider, they’re serious about autonomous,” he said of Waymo. “To the extent that that technology could show up on the [Uber] network, I think [it] could be a good thing. It’s up to them whether they want to do it or not.”

It’s unclear how Thursday’s news will impact that potential partnership, since it seems like Waymo could soon be directly competing with Uber. Khosrowshahi told CNBC on Wednesday that Uber is on track to hold an initial public offering in the second half of 2019; another well-funded company focused on autonomous vehicles probably isn’t who the company wants entering the market before then.

Google Self-Driving Cars

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Google’s Self-Driving Car Project Is Buying a Lot of Minivans, Launching a Ride-Hailing Service

Christina Cauterucci

Advocates Are Challenging An Idaho Law That Voids Living Wills During Pregnancy

Nick Greene

Will Season 4 of Warriors-Cavaliers Be More Like the Simpsons or the Brady Bunch?

Jordan Weissmann

Justin Trudeau Says There Was Almost a NAFTA Deal. Then Mike Pence Called Him With an Insane Demand.

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

Trump Is Using His Pardons to Signal What Laws His Friends Can Break With Impunity

Jared Dubin

The 72 Weirdest Stories of a Very Weird NBA Season

Daniel Summers

Gilead Could Halt the AIDS Epidemic With Truvada. Does It Have an Obligation to Value Patients Over Profit?

Marissa Martinelli

Punks and Musical Theater Geeks Can Unite Over This Cover of Hamilton’s “Helpless”

Felix Salmon

The Volcker Rule Never Really Worked

Lena Wilson

“Drake” Drops a Sick Paddington 2 Burn in His Pusha T Diss Track

Heather Schwedel

The Louies Are the Oscars for Greeting Cards. But in a Paperless Era, What’s to Celebrate?

Marissa Martinelli

The White House Condemns Full Frontal as “Not Fit for Broadcast” After Samantha Bee’s Crude Ivanka Insult

Most Read

How Down Syndrome Is Redefining the Abortion Debate

Ruth Graham

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Lena Wilson, Marissa Martinelli, and Sam Adams

Roseanne Once Led the Charge for Progress. Her Downfall Marks Progress of Another Kind.

Lili Loofbourow

My Son Wants to Join the Army. Can I Get Him to Change His Mind?

Carvell Wallace

How Bad Could a Euro Crisis in Italy Get?

Felix Salmon

A Statement From the Founder of Too Black Guys on Drake’s Blackface Photoshoot

Aisha Harris